It was a dark moment on a dark night. Jesus was in the garden of Gethsemane with a small group of disciples. He had asked them to watch with him, but they fell asleep while he anguished in prayer. He asked the Father, if it was possible, that the cup could pass from him. After asking the third time, he was strengthened. Then Jesus got up and went to face the arresting party he knew was on its way.
Jesus also knew who would be leading them. Yes, it was Judas. He approached, hailing Jesus: "Greetings, Rabbi!" He came closer and kissed him. It was the sign he had given the chief priests and elders. The one he kissed was the one they were to seize. After Jesus subdued a brief skirmish initiated by a disciple, the arrest was made and Jesus was led away to an evening and morning of trial, abuse, mockery and finally crucifixion.
But in that dark moment, Jesus asked a question of his betrayer that I want us to think about today. Do you remember? "Judas, would you betray the Son of Man with a kiss?" (Luke 22:47). The simple query overflows with both beauty and ugliness. It touches my heart deep inside. Meditate with me for a few moments, please.
First think of how beautiful our loving Savior is when he calls himself "Son of Man." Yes, it's an echo from the Old Testament prophet, but it has such rich significance for you and me. Jesus used this expression more than any other to identify himself. For example: "No one has ascended into heaven except he who descended from heaven, the Son of Man. And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, so must the Son of Man be lifted up, that whoever believes in him may have eternal life (John 3:13-15).
What humility Jesus displayed in using that name or title to speak of himself! He could have claimed every high name, but he aligned himself with us. Here is the great love of God, and our highest dignity and honor. He emptied himself of his "Godness" and identified with us--the weak, sinful, suffering people he came to save.
Then think with me about how ugly it was for Judas to betray Jesus with a kiss. Betrayal would have been bad enough, but using an expression of love made it worse. And it wasn’t just a light momentary expression. Mark used a word for “kissed” that means to kiss profusely, repeatedly. The hypocrisy is disgusting. Truly, "Faithful are the wounds of a friend; profuse are the kisses of an enemy" (Proverbs 27:6).
Let's not concern ourselves today with hypocritical Judas and the hateful enemies who came for Jesus that night. Let's instead look at ourselves and listen to Jesus' question as if he were asking it of you and me. Would we betray the Son of Man with a kiss? Remember at the table earlier in the evening when Jesus told them, "One of you will betray me," they were asking him, one after another, "Is it I?" Could it be you? Could it be me?
Be careful if your first reaction is, "No, it's impossible. I wouldn't do that. I believe in him. I have confessed Jesus as Lord and been baptized into him. I wear his name. My name is on the membership roll. I take Communion...." Could those things be as empty, loveless and betraying as Judas' sickening kiss?
When I live carelessly in willful disobedience, I expose Jesus and his body the church to ridicule from a skeptical and unbelieving world. When I profess, sing and pray that Jesus is Lord and then go on doing as I please, isn't that a dishonest betrayal of him?
Having examined ourselves, can you say you have never betrayed him? Really? Then I would say, “Good for you.” Pray for humility, sincerity and strength to go on living for him. But if you, like I, can see how what I've said and done has amounted to betraying my Master in false love, let's not despair like Judas. Instead let's be like denying Peter. Let’s weep over our sin, reaffirm our love and be changed for the better by the experience.
Oh, dear reader, don't let your profession of love and loyalty for Jesus be as hypocritical as Judas' kiss. Really love him most of all. Really surrender yourself to him. Really live a life that will give him glory in all you do. God bless us with grace to never betray the Son of Man with a kiss.