A business comes into a town and makes that town its home. The business, which offers aniche product, begins to build an audience despite having certain differences than the residents of the town; one of the key players is a member of the LGBTQ community and another is an outspoken, proud African-American and a third is a proudly redeemed professional.
However, through their differences, their audience continues to grow.
Everything seems peachy keen, until derogatory comments are made by a member of the town council regarding the fact this organization calls this community their home.
This incident didn’t happen in Elmore or Tallapoosa counties, so I’ll alleviate that level of suspense.
Now, pulling back the curtain a little further, the business I’m referring to is an independent professional wrestling outfit and the town is in Talladega County.
Are you less offended knowing the derogatory comments were made toward wrasslers and not real professionals? Does your level of ire decrease because, well they’re putting themselves out there to be openly mocked?
It shouldn’t. Professional wrestlers, especially those on the independent scene, bust their tails harder than most do for a few applause and a small paycheck because they love their craft and love entertaining the fans.
Chris Deez of Bodyslam.net reached out to Johnny Slaughter, Victory Championship Wrestling general manager and also a former performer as part of the Team Redeemed tag team, for a statement. And he got one.
Slaughter, according to Bodyslam: “Yeah it’s kind of a disgraceful situation with the Town of Munford. We have been there for years, and even made thousands of dollars of repairs to one of the town-owned buildings, so that we could use it for our academy. Well now they have a new town council and realized they can charge someone else more than we are paying now that the building is useable.”
OK, so on the surface it seems the council is gouging the grapplers for a higher rental rate. Fair enough, happens all the time.
However things, according to Slaughter, got personal: “One of the town councilmembers has been heard by both one of my talents and someone the councilmember works with stating that he was not too happy about us having a African-American heavyweight champion or a transgender member on our team. The town swears they know nothing about the councilmember’s comments and just want out of the lease because they want out of it.”
So, in doing research for the column and because stories like this intrigue me for myriad reasons, there’s no way to know what was actually said. The town has no website.
There’s no way to view meeting minutes and representatives of the town didn’t respond to any request for comment from Bodyslam or Fightful (another combat sports website that picked up the story).
In professional wrestling there are two key phrases that you learn: work and shoot.
A work is part of a storyline, a way to sell tickets.
A shoot, as in shooting from the hip, is when things get real.
I don’t believe this is a work.
Why would an organization go to such lengths as to break kayfabe (or what’s left of it) and shine the spotlight on a situation like this?
Even in the YouTube video, where the roster led by Aubrey Bryant (who has wrestled across the globe as Kaci Dillon and is currently working to build the BellaDonna division as the premiere women’s wrestling division in Alabama, let alone the southeast) openly discuss this issue and allow themselves to face the slings and arrows?
“If you look around, I’m surrounded by family,” she says. “We have African-American. We have white. We have lesbian. We have gay. Everyone in this group is a family ... I ask you is this mountain you choose to die on? With all the political upheaval and social unrest, is this the mountain you choose to die on? Well, if that’s your choice so be it. Because what you are losing is worth more than you ever had. You don’t get this type of family outside of professional wrestling. Throughout history, this has been the only sport to encompass everyone.”
VCW released a statement which read, “We would like to officially let the good people of Munford know that we love you and will miss you as we transition to our new home.
We also want to make it perfectly clear that we do not hold the town's people responsible for the actions of one irresponsible councilmember ... Our hope for the town is that they will learn from this and elect people of esteem character moving forward.
“Just because things have always been done a certain way in the past, does not make them right. Please do not let one bad apple spoil your town's character. Demand better leadership and grow. We love you all, and our heart hurts for your town. We wish you the best moving forward.”
I know you’ve read all of this and are thinking to yourselves, it’s pro wrestling, who cares? It’s all scripted anyway.
Professional wrestling is their livelihood. It’s how they fulfill themselves and bring their souls to life. But even more than that, there should be outrage because a comment was made to denigrate these individuals based on the communities they represent. I’m outraged this story hasn’t blown up local media.
But then again, it’s just professional wrestling. They can take it. They have thick skin.
Move on and sell more tickets. That’s what they do, right?
A company had its workers reduced to nothing more than stereotypes and the needle doesn’t move. But Munford’s loss is another city’s gain.
Keep grinding grapplers.
It’s that simple.
