I wasn't alive in 1886 and neither were you. I've never been to Brockton, Massachusetts, and I doubt very many of my dear readers have been there, either. But something happened in that town 134 years ago that touched my life and maybe yours as well.
One night in 1886, a young man stood up to speak in a meeting following an evangelistic service conducted by Dwight L. Moody in Brockton, Massachusetts. The subject of the meeting was confidence of salvation. The young man said, "I'm not quite sure (about God saving him from his sins), but I'm going to trust and I'm going to obey."
Daniel B. Towner was the song leader in that meeting. The quote struck him as significant. He wrote down the young man's words and sent them in a letter to J.J Sammis, who quickly produced a chorus based on the young man's words. We still sing it today: "Trust and obey, for there's no other way to be happy in Jesus, but to trust and obey." Sammis wrote five verses to go with the chorus. Towner wrote the tune to accompany the lyrics, and the song was first published in 1887.
I love the song “Trust and Obey” because it's a beautiful expression of how we are supposed to live as Christians. Our response to the gospel of grace is trust. We express that trust by obeying what the Lord commands. Our profession of trusting faith is a lie without the daily obedience of self-denial and surrender to Jesus as Lord. It's the Biblical balance of "Offer right sacrifices, and put your trust in the LORD" (Psalms 4:5).
The hymn also reminds me of Psalms 84:11-12: "For the LORD God is a sun and shield; the LORD bestows favor and honor. No good thing does he withhold from those who walk uprightly. O LORD of hosts, blessed is the one who trusts in you!" Are you trusting the Lord, and obeying him every day?
But today I ask you to consider more than the theological soundness or the Biblical echoes in this great song. I want you to think about the circumstances described above that led to its creation.
We don’t know the young man's name who made the remark that inspired the song. But we know some good things about him. He did not wait until he had all the answers and no more questions before sharing his faith. He was not embarrassed to profess his trust in Christ. He made a public declaration of his intention to obey Christ.
I'm sure he didn't plan to inspire a great gospel song. I wonder if he ever knew that he did. But because he said what he did, a discerning hearer was blessed to hear what he said. That hearer produced a song that has blessed millions of people.
Maybe the song would have been written if the young man had never spoken up in the meeting. But I doubt it. The link between the quote and the song is too direct. The effect on the composers was too strong to think it would have been written without the spark of inspiration from the young man’s words.
I don't know if something you or I say today might inspire a great song that will outlive us and teach generations yet unborn. But I know it won't happen if we're too ashamed to speak, or if our words are not wholesome and true. I don't know who you may influence or what they might do if they hear you talk about what the Lord is doing in your life. But I do know they will be listening, and your words will affect them one way or the other.
Who will hear you speak today? Will it be your family, your closest friends? What effect will your words have on them? Will they understand God's will more clearly? Will they be encouraged to trust and obey God because they hear what you say? The power of your words may go far beyond what you have imagined. Use your words to bless, never to curse, the people around you. You never know how far your words might go.