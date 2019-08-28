Last week our school system was visited by Dr. Eric Mackey, the state superintendent of education.It’s the top job in the state — the highest a teacher can go. And he was coming to our little town.He also brought Dr. Jeff Langham, who served for many years as the superintendent of Elmore County Schools but is now the assistant superintendent for the State of Alabama. He also has written the “Movie Man” column in TPI’s Elmore County Living since that magazine’s inception.
One day, I was seated at the piano keyboard in the band room, accompanying the jazz band while our director Mr. Robby Glasscock worked on sight reading some music with them.
Our principal, Mr. Matt Coker, came in through the back door and gestured for me to get up and walk with him.
Of course, the kids thought I was in trouble. (I usually am, when an administrator comes looking for me.)
Mr. Coker told me he wanted to feature certain representatives from the faculty. Mike Battles would be talking about the successes of the athletic department; Keith McNaughton would discuss the dual enrollment and technical education programs; Felicia Jackson would tell Dr. Mackey about our advanced placement courses and graduation rate; and I was to speak about the large enrollment of the music department and how we put on musicals, show choir competitions and so on.
The boss also said he wanted a choir to perform.My new colleague in the choral department is Mrs. Kelley Hill. She brings 26 years of teaching experience with her, the past 19 spent at Jefferson Davis High School in Montgomery. She was the longest-tenured choral director in Montgomery Public Schools when she left to come to Tallassee. Mrs. Hill asked the students, “What would you like to perform?”
Our chamber choir group, which meets during the last period of the day and is a selected group of 25 voices, really wanted to revisit two pieces we performed last year: “Shenandoah” and “Bonse Aba.”
“Bonse Aba” is a fun Zambian folk tune we performed last spring. “Shenandoah,” however, had more opportunity for error — it’s slow, it’s lyrical and it’s beautiful. If some of our new people in the class didn’t catch on quickly, the performance of “Shenandoah” could have been a complete disaster.
I must give credit to the amazing students who recalled what my former teaching partner Ms. Amanda Anderson had taught them. She taught “Shenandoah” to the chorus last fall and performed it at the Alabama National Fair. The fact the students could remember this selection at all is a credit to Ms. Anderson and also to the great music students we are so fortunate to have in our school.
Mrs. Hill is a fantastic pianist, so when she sat down to the piano and played the accompaniment, we all knew this was going to be good.
So, Thursday morning, a throng of media — television cameras, reporters and other associated important people — descended upon 502 Barnett Blvd. and walked into the library where the chamber choir was waiting. Dr. Mackey was introduced; we spoke briefly and the students sang.
From the first note of “Shenandoah,” he appeared visibly moved. Our state superintendent even appeared to wipe a tear from his eyes.
When the choir finished, he said, “How did you know? ‘Shenandoah’ is my favorite song.”
Michael Bird is a music teacher for Tallassee City Schools and a weekly columnist for The Tribune.