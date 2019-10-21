-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 8
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock and councilmember Darryl Wilson traveled to Prattville Thursday to attend the Alabama League of Municipalities conference and workshop. While there, both men earned recognition.
Girl Scouts is a unique, proven leadership development platform that pairs girls from ages 5 to 18 and into adulthood with reliable, caring female role models and advisors that will help prepare them to take on leadership roles in life.
It's been said time and again, "No place does homecoming like Tallassee does homecoming." Homecoming week is upon us. Coordinators at Tallassee High School have set the date for Friday and plans for the homecoming pep rally, bonfire and parad…
The Tallassee Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, to promote this year's Fire Prevention Week campaign, "Not Every Hero Wears…