With a budget of $200,000, the city’s next cast-iron pipeline replacement is set to begin once the project’s bid process is complete. Last year, the city replaced about 1 linear mile of cast-iron gas lines along Highway 14. This new project will focus on various places throughout the community.
"It will be in several locations across town," CDG Engineers & Associates Randy Spence said.
Gas line replacements will take place in three areas of the city. In East Tallassee, the pipeline will be replaced on North Harper Street and will include adjoining parts of Sylvan Lane. Also in East Tallassee, South Tallassee Drive from Lower Tuskegee Road to just past Ashurst Bar Road will also see pipeline replacements.
"We'll extend down Ashurst Bar Road some as well," Spence said.
In West Tallassee, Grimes Street and a portion of Preer Street will have outdated gas lines replaced.
Gas pipeline replacements are determined based on leakage. The areas with the most gas leakage are the first to be replaced.
"We primarily go to the areas where the city has seen the most issues with minor leaks off the cast-iron main," Spence said. "None of those leaks are really dangerous, but you don't want any leaks."
Not only will this pipeline replacement project help stop unnecessary gas leaks, but the replacement of cast-iron pipes is also mandatory per the Alabama Public Service Commission (APSC).
"The biggest issue is the government has mandated that cast-iron gas mains be replaced, taken out of service,” Spence said. “They have not indicated a deadline to do that but every system needs to be making progress toward replacing the cast-iron gas mains.”
Last year, APSC president Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh and House District 81 Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) spent much of Aug. 14 in Tallassee touring fresh worksites that replaced the old cast-iron gas pipelines in east Tallassee from Hilltop Grocery to Britt Veterinary Services on Highway 14.
"We did the project last year," Spence said. "This is the next step. We are prioritizing based on the issues they have dealt with the most."
According to Spence, work on this project should begin within the next few months and should be finished by winter.
"Hopefully we can start construction in mid- to late-summer," he said. "It would probably be completed within a couple of months of the start date."
Now that plans are in place, the next step is to find the right contractor which can do the scope of work within the allotted budget.
"This will have to competitively bid according to state law," he said. "We have crafted the project to be around $200,000. You never know for sure because it will competitively bid and we don't know exactly the cost will end up being, but as best we can we try to limit the project so that comes within that budget."
Even with the one that was just completed and the upcoming pipeline replacement project, there will still be a lot of cast-iron gas lines to replace in town.
"They had about 30 miles before started the last project," he said. "With that project and this project, it will be down to about 26 miles. There' still a lot to do, and it is expensive."
Not only are cast-iron pipelines prone to cracks and leaks, it is also limited in its capacity to carry natural gas.
"As long as there is cast iron in the ground, it limits the capacity, the volumes, that can be provided in the city," Spence said. "They don't have any issues providing the citizens of Tallassee with gas but it could potentially limit the ability to serve new industry."
While some areas of the city have updated pipelines, most of the cast-iron pipeline that remains can be found in East Tallassee and in the downtown areas, which severely limits the ability to recruit new businesses in those areas.
"It's mainly the eastside of town that has the issue,” Spence said. “Most of the westside of town has polyethylene mains and steel mains. When you have cast-iron mains, you can't operate about 18-psi pressure. Once those mains are taken out and replaced then they can raise the pressure if they needed more volume. That may not ever be needed but as long as you have cast iron in the system, you are limited to that pressure.”
There has been a push to replace cast-iron pipelines throughout the nation. The U.S. Department of Transportation recently estimated 30,000 miles of cast-iron pipe still carried gas in the United States.
"This is something that every gas system is going through or has gone through, especially any system with some age on it," Spence said. "This is not something that only Tallassee is left to deal with. A lot of gas systems are having to deal with all across the country."