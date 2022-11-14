There are a number of infrastructure projects in Tallassee, some ongoing and some still in the planning stages awaiting funding.
Contractors have been working to repair sewage lines in the Emfinger subdivision to fix an infiltration and inflow problem that allowed storm water to enter the city’s sewage system. The problem introduces unexpected water into the wastewater treatment system that doesn’t need to be treated.
CDG engineer Jeff Harrison said the project included videoing the sewer lines in Emfinger to identify point repairs, needed manholes and repairs, lining, slip lining and cure-in place lining.
“That project started off very strong, but we are kind of at a lull at the moment,” Harrison said. “The contractor is offsite right now but getting ready to come back.”
The deadline to have the project completed was Oct. 31 and the contractor is requesting an extension into December. Harrison said discussions and negotiations would need to take place to come to an agreement on liquidated damages for not completing the project on time.
Harrison said discussions and a possible application for a state revolving loan fund (SRF) to help renovate the water treatment plant were ongoing.
“There is nothing really to update there,” Harrison said. “We are waiting on the SRF program. We will wait and see how we come up with funding on that one.”
Gas system
Harrison said the replacement of more of the city’s cast iron gas lines should happen soon under bids already approved by the council.
“The gas system is another huge project the city has undertaken,” Harrison said. “That is to replace the cast iron lines in the system. The first project rolling out was basically the setting up of the contractor with a task and trying to develop projects for this contractor.”
Harrison said the first project has been designed and a material bid came in under budget. Harrison said a state agency has delayed the project some.
“Our biggest issue is ALDOT had several comments and requirements that we felt were over the top,” Harrison said.
Harrison said CDG is working with ALDOT to get the project moving and is hoping to be able to start the project at the first of the year.
Harrison said the city had applied for match grant funding to help replace more cast iron pipe.
“We look highly favorable on this but there has not been a determination yet.” Harrison said. “When it came into a ranking system, Tallassee was very high. There are not a lot of communities that still have as much of a percentage of cast iron as Tallassee does in the system.”