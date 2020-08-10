Rayford “Slim” Lee, of Red Hill, died peacefully at Bill Nichols State Veteran’s Home, August 7, 2020 at the age of 84. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country for 22 years serving tours in Korea, Viet Nam and the Philippines. He was a true and steadfast defender of our country and never backed down from any assignment. After his retirement from the Air Force, he went into air conditioning which he loved. He would sometimes get up in the middle of the night to go on an air conditioning call. Rayford loved country music and he loved to dance. He loved Hank Williams, George Jones and Dolly Parton but most of all, he loved Alabama football. His favorite past time was golf which he played every chance he got. He grew up in Luverne, Alabama, in a close knit family of eleven siblings. He never forgot his hometown or his home-town friends and was always ready to have a good time. Rayford was always conscientious about his appearance…shirts and pants to match, shirts tucked in, boots always shined, and his beautiful hair perfectly combed. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann; his daughters, Suzanne Lee and Holly Sadler (John) and many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolphus and Bertha Mae Lee and all of his beloved brothers and sisters. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
