Leslie Ogburn spoke out against the proposed prison last Tuesday night before a well-attended audience in Tallassee City Hall. She made her case in a most effective way against what we believe was the secretive way Mayor Johnny Hammock went about the process of trying to bring a prison to our area. Kudos for a job well done!
A student from Auburn University laid out his case against CoreCivic, the mayor, and how Alabama's prison system needed reform He brought several students along with him who were also of like mind.
The mayor responded after that with his standard inept defense of his actions. I had to leave the meeting during his talk so I was unable to hear his entire ramble. I had overnight guests arriving at my home and needed to be there to greet them and for our evening meal. It was encouraging to see WSFA present and interview some of the attendees at the meeting. It means the citizens of our state are uneasy and upset at the way Gov. Kay Ivey and municipal officials have handled this whole prison industrial complex issue.
Alan Parker
Tallassee