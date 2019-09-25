Red Hill community pancake supper set for Oct. 11

Who doesn't enjoy breakfast food for dinner? The Red Hill Historical Preservation Society, also known as the Red Hill Community Club, is hoping everyone does. The organization is planning a pancake supper for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
Volunteers will be serving up hot pancakes, bacon and sausage plus fruit juice, coffee or tea or milk will also be available. Plates are $10 for adults and $5 for children 8 years old and younger.
The nonprofit organization is aiming to raise funds that will be used to complete the renovations of the first- and second-grade classroom and the third- and fourth-grade classroom in the historic building's north wing which is being restored. This is the second fundraiser in less than a month while the group continues pushing to finish the renovation project.
The renovation process has been an ongoing process for the group.
"The old third- and fourth-grade classroom is just about completed," RHHPA's Ray Hall said. "Next will be the first- and second-grade classroom."
The Red Hill schoolhouse has a deep history in the area. Over the years hundreds of students graduated from the K-12 school.
Alabama Power employees created a village that became the Red Hill community during the construction of Martin Dam the first Red Hill School opened in 1913. It was a wooden structure that served the community until 1927 when a new brick schoolhouse was constructed. It served the community until 1966. Today efforts are ongoing to restore the building.
If you would like more information about the upcoming pancake supper, call association president Paula Castleberry at 334-541-2474.