Thinking about changing careers in 2020? Retail salespersons and registered nurses are the most sought-after employees, according to HWOL (Help Wanted Online) data.
Data collected and analyzed by the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information (LMI) Division shows the most online wanted ads were for retail salespersons, registered nurses and customer service representatives with 6,878 ads placed for those occupations in November.
Total ads are up 12.9% over the year.
The HWOL data is compiled from all online job postings in the state, including those posted on the state’s free online jobs database, www.joblink.alabama.gov, and other sources, such as traditional job boards, corporate boards and social media sites.
Retail salespersons earn a mean wage of $13.52 per hour; registered nurses earn a mean wage of $29.43 per hour; and customer service representatives earn a mean wage of $16.79 per hour.
Thirty-three percent of job ads have salaries in the $50,000 to $79,000 range; 24% have salaries of $80,000 and above; 23% have salaries in the $30,000 to $49,000 range; and 20% have salaries of $30,000 or under.
The top three employers posting ads in November were: UAB Medicine with 910 employees; Walmart with 799 employees; and McDonald’s with 770 employees. These were followed by Lowe’s with 608; Pizza Hut with 594 employees; CVS with 563 employees; the University of Alabama with 544 employees; Family Dollar with 494 employees; Advance Auto Parts Inc. with 474; and Encompass Home Health with 435 employees to round out the top 10 employers in Alabama with the most online ads.
The accommodation and food services sector is the focus of this month’s in-depth analysis by the LMI division. The top five occupations with the most online ads are: combined food preparation and serving workers including fast food, food service managers, cooks, waiters and waitresses, and dishwashers. The top hard skills employers look for in this sector are: food preparation, cooking and sanitation systems.
“We continue to see the importance of soft skills to employers,” Alabama Department of Labor secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a release. “This is where our career centers come in. Alabama now has 50 career centers around the state that offer free services to jobseekers including job skill workshops, job searches, résumé preparation and more.
Washington encourages anyone in need of a job or someone who wants a different one to visit a career center for assistance.
“Our trained staff can assist you in obtaining the career you want,” Washington said.
A listing of career centers can be found at www.joblink.alabama.gov.