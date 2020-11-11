Members of the Tallassee Rotary Club met at Tallassee Elementary School Thursday morning to deliver dictionaries that will go to third-graders at the school.
The object of the Rotary Dictionary Project is to give every student a personal dictionary of his or her own that will serve the student at least through elementary and middle school.
Many teachers see this as a key to better reading, speech and writing. These skills will improve student performance in other subjects as well.
During a typical year, members of the Rotary Club would go into the elementary school to handout dictionaries and give a brief explanation of Rotary service in the community and around the world, but this year, due to COVID-19 safety regulations, the dictionaries were left with TES principal Shankkia Beacher and assistant principal Brittany Spencer.
Rotary International is an international service organization with a purpose to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.
The goal of this program is to assist all students in becoming good writers, active readers, creative thinkers and resourceful learners by providing them with their own personal dictionary.
The Rotary Club gives dictionaries to third-graders because educators see that grade as the dividing line between learning to read and reading to learn.
The Rotary Club meets every Thursday, rotating between Cozumel Mexican Restaurant and the 1220 Café.