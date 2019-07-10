Tallassee City Schools superintendent Wade Shipman asked residents to be patient while the school board determines the scope of a new high school.
In recent months, members of the Tallassee City Council have discussed transferring a half-cent sales tax designated for a new high school from control of the school board to the city government, saying they are discouraged with lack of progress at the current Tallassee High School campus.
“It’s time to fish or cut bait,” councilmember Bill Godwin said, and councilmember Darryl Wilson suggested the city redirect revenue from the school board to the Tallassee Recreation Department to build new facilities, such as new swimming pool.
“Over the past few months, the board’s administration has, in addition to addressing a number of year-end matters, met on almost a monthly basis with the architects involved on this important project,” Shipman wrote in a letter to the mayor and council last week. “The board itself has also held a number of work sessions (all of which were open to the public) to identify reasonable project scope options in light of a number of important considerations, like safety and security, facility needs (including our most pressing current needs and future needs), and fiscal responsibility (taking into account this project, as well as our long-range operations).”
Shipman wrote the board met with architects during the week of June 17 and had scheduled another meeting June 25.
“Of course, we want to ensure to the maximum extent possible that needed facilities are provided without the possibility of any negative impact on our ability to make available the caliber of educational programming that we all want our students to receive,” Shipman wrote. “We appreciate the patience of the council and the public as we work through this process and believe that we are all best served by a very deliberate approach given the host of factors and potential ramifications that are created by pursuing any sizeable building project in a system of our size.”
In closing, Shipman said the board will share the scope and timeline of work for a new high school after it decides which options are most suitable for everyone involved.
“As you know, our board has been heavily involved in this process and it is of personal importance to us,” Shipman wrote. “We are all happy to share with you the scope of work and timeline just as soon as the full board is certain that all reasonable project options have been thoroughly examined and the building option that is the best for the students of our community is identified.”