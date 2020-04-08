With digital learning now in place and many seniors already done for the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, local education looks different than usual.
The cancelation of school, and now the statewide stay-at-home order, has left many seniors wondering if they will have an opportunity to have a traditional graduation ceremony — something students look forward to their entire high school careers.
It is something superintendent Wade Shipman isn’t sure of at this point but is hopeful can still take place in some form or fashion.
"I really think it's too early to make a decision on graduation," he said. "I don't that we're going to be able to do anything on (May 22) but I do think that if we're in a position, we may have some form of rescheduled graduation."
Shipman, whose daughter is a senior at THS, would like to see the senior class honored and members of the school board will work to make that happen.
"Our goal is to try to find a way to celebrate that," Shipman said.
However, if the coronavirus health pandemic lasts longer than expected, a traditional graduation ceremony may be out of the question. At that point, Shipman said he and board members will visit other options.
"If we get into late June, that may no longer be an option, but there a lot of things we can consider," Shipman said. "We could consider a remote graduation ceremony or it may be a graduation where we can't allow a lot of people to attend. There are a lot of things we can consider.”
According to U.S. surgeon general Jerome M. Adams, in the coming week the virus is expected to reach an apex. Shipman is hopeful this is true and the state will be spared from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think we still have to see how this virus peaks in Alabama," Shipman said.
Some good news is Tallassee High School seniors who were passing and in good standing as of March 13 will receive credit now without having to do any further work.
"We look at each student individually,” Shipman said. “(We determine it) based on what they have done to this point.”
Tallassee High School uses a block schedule to structure classes and Shipman said that schedule gave most seniors enough credits to graduate from high school.
"Most of our seniors are in a really good place to graduate," Shipman said.