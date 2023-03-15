FIRST TEAM
Land Bell, Tallassee sophomore
Bell joined an impressive list of state championship wrestlers from Tallassee when he won the AHSAA Class 5A title in the 132-pound weight class. The sophomore went 43-3 across the season and won multiple tournaments including the Hornet Slam and the Julian McPhillips Invitational.
Willie Cox, Wetumpka junior
Cox turned in one of the most impressive wrestling seasons across the entire state. The junior heavyweight went 43-2 while claiming the AHSAA Class 6A state championship. He has qualified and placed two times each in the state tournament.
Juliana Eldridge, Wetumpka eighth grader
The lone girl on the All-County wrestling team, Eldridge wrestled a perfect season and claimed the 107-pound state championship this year. The No. 1-ranked girls wrestler in the state went 25-0 and did not give up a takedown the entire season.
Myles Eyerly, Elmore County junior
Out of six Elmore County kids to qualify for the state tournament, Eyerly was the lone champion for the Panthers. The heavyweight wrestler had a superb junior season during which he won the Class 5A state championship and finished with a 40-6 overall record.
Caden Griffith, Tallassee senior
One of the top dual-sport athletes in the county, Griffith placed fourth in the state at 182 pounds in Class 5A. The star linebacker and wrestler capped off his career with a 47-6 record in his senior season.
Brady Goodwin, Holtville senior
Goodwin, wrestling at 160 pounds in Class 5A, placed fourth overall in the state tournament after winning the south super sectional tournament the week before. The senior is a Huntingdon wrestling signee.
Ramon Lozada, Wetumpka junior
Lozada transferred into Wetumpka from Elmore County this season and made an immediate impact for the Indians. The junior went 43-6 in the 113-pound bracket and is a four-time state qualifier and two-time state-placer.
Christian McCary, Tallassee junior
McCary put together one of the most dominant seasons of anyone in Class 5A this season. The junior rallied back from injury to finish the year 42-5 and was a state qualifier. He won three tournaments including the south super sectional.
Mason Nelson, Tallassee sophomore
At 113 pounds, Nelson went 41-4 during his sophomore season. The young wrestler won the south super sectionals before finishing third overall in his weight class in Class 5A at the state tournament.
Tyler Payton, Elmore County eighth grader
One of the youngest wrestlers in the county, Payton didn’t show his youth as he finished with a 21-5 overall record. After qualifying for the state tournament, Payton went on to finish fourth place in the 152-pound weight class.
Rutland Phillips, Tallassee senior
Phillips, one of Tallassee’s star seniors, had a stellar senior season during which he went 49-4 and reached the state championship match in the 106-pound weight class. In the process, he overcame the 100-win milestone for his career and won a trio of tournaments.
Christian Preston, Wetumpka junior
Wrestling at 220 pounds, Preston claimed the AHSAA Class 6A state championship this weekend. Preston finished his junior season with a 36-4 overall record and is a three-time state qualifier; he has placed twice at state.
Connor Russo, Stanhope Elmore senior
Russo put together quite possibly the most dominant season of a wrestler across the entire state of Alabama. The all-time school points leader finished the season with a 48-1 record and claimed the AHSAA Class 6A state championship at 170 pounds. In the process, he outscored his opponents, 408-10.
Chad Strickland, Wetumpka senior
Wetumpka’s star senior wrapped up an illustrious career with a state championship appearance in the Class 6A 138-pound weight class. Strickland finished his senior year with a 40-3 overall record. He is a four-time state qualifier and three-time state placer.
SECOND TEAM
Nolan Addeo, Tallassee freshman, 195 pounds
Avery Brantley, Tallassee freshman, 126 pounds
Hunter Chavis, Holtville sophomore, 182 pounds
Shawn Colvin, Elmore County junior, 138 pounds
Zach Crosthwait, Wetumpka sophomore, 154 pounds
Ethan Jones, Tallassee junior, 138 pounds
Roman McWilliams, Wetumpka sophomore, 120 pounds
Melvin Owens, Wetumpka senior, 160 pounds
Kristian Seals, Stanhope Elmore junior, 145 pounds
Noah Smith, Wetumpka junior, 126 pounds
Carson Thomas, Elmore County senior, 145 pounds
Jackson Wade, Stanhope Elmore junior, 152 pounds
Stran Webb, Elmore County eighth grader,106 pounds
Clark Wood, Elmore County senior, 182 pounds