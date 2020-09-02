Tallassee coach Mike Battles is in an unfamiliar position after losing the first two games of the season. It’s the first time the Tigers have started the season with an 0-2 record since before the Battles era began in 2012 and the first time Battles has seen that mark since 1999 when he was at Oak Grove.
However, if history teaches Tallassee anything, the slow start is not the end of the season. In both of the previously mentioned 0-2 starts, those teams went on to play in the postseason and Battles makes sure his players know the goals for this season have not changed.
“I don’t know what the perfect formula is but we’re going to approach practice like we would if we were 2-0,” Battles said. “We still have a lot on the line and a lot to play for… Our goal now is to be playing in Week 11.”
The Tigers are entering a bye week prior to starting play in Class 5A Region 4 at home next week against Sylacauga. It’s the earliest off week Battles has had during his career and while he admitted a mid-season bye week may be ideal for most teams, he believes it comes at a good time after the Tigers went through what Battles called a “hard-hitting game” against Wetumpka.
“We got pretty banged up Friday night,” Battles said. “I think it gives us a chance to regroup. Playing that game against Wetumpka will help us going into region play. We want to continue to improve and go from there.”
Several players had some issues with bumps and bruises last week. Because of some of the missing players, Tallassee saw several reserve players take the field against a strong 6A program and Battles believes that will pay off in the long run.
“In the second half, we had some kids come in and we found some that can go in there and get the job done,” Battles said. “That helps us. Every player we can get on the field in different situations will help us. If we can play 30 or 35, that’s better than 25.”
Two of the players facing minor injuries are two key offensive playmakers for the Tigers in Duke Washington and Marciano Smith. Tallassee had to rely more heavily on Jalyn Daniels and he delivered in a big way against Wetumpka, encouraging the Tigers to find more ways to get him touches in future games.
“We’re going to make sure Jalyn gets a lot of opportunities,” Battles said. “If they make plays, it’s bad coaching to not put those guys in position to make plays. He’s going to get all the opportunities he wants because he really showed us something by playing tough in the third and fourth quarter (at Wetumpka).”
While there will be some things introduced to prepare for the Sylacauga game, Battles said the focus of this week’s three-day practice schedule will be on the team itself and working on its own issues. He admitted there was some pressure building as at least three weeks will pass before Tallassee records its first win.
“If you’re a competitor, you want to win,” Battles said. “That’s what you’re supposed to do so of course there is pressure. It’s self-imposed mostly from the kids and coaches. We want to win a ballgame and that’s what we have got to get done.”