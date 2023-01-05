When I was asked to pick out my five best stories from 2022, it took me a while to pick which ones I wanted to include in this. I went back and forth in my head about whether or not I wanted to include what I thought was my best written story, or what I thought was the best moment or game I covered.
I ultimately decided to do a little bit of everything. On this list includes a few of my favorite stories I wrote this year. Some of these I liked due to being good stories, and some I thought were just really big sports moments that happened in our coverage schools.
Here they are.
Longtime Reeltown football coach and Hall of Famer Duane Webster dies at 90
I don’t usually cover Reeltown, as I stick to Elmore County and Tallassee, but this was something that had to be covered. While I don’t think this is one of the best stories this year, I included this because of the impact that Webster had on the community and the people in the community. He attended both Reeltown and Tallassee, and he was a legend in the coaching ranks around here. He is and will continue to be missed.
Tallassee’s Kent Jordan making a name for himself in steer wrestling
I had never covered steer wrestling, or really anything in rodeo, before I started this job. I won’t claim to be a master at covering it by any means, but I thought this was one of the better features I’ve written since being here. This story was about Kent Jordan, who decided he wanted to quit football and begin steer wrestling. He’s doing well with the change, as he was ranked the No. 3 steer wrestler in the state of Alabama at the time of writing the story. I’m sure I’ll be doing another story on him and his successes in the future.
Bell excited to begin coaching Tallassee girls basketball
LD Bell has been a staple as an assistant coach in Tallassee, and he finally got his chance to prove himself as a head coach. Bell was hired as the girls basketball coach back in the spring, and I talked to him about his start. He was more than excited, and he is currently rebuilding the program back to where it should be. You talk to a lot of coaches in this profession, and you can figure out the ones who really, really care. Bell is one that cares, and it shows.
Tallassee's Griffith breaks single-season tackle record
Caden Griffith really made a name for himself this football season. As the senior got moved to linebacker, he took his tackling duties seriously. He set the Tallassee single-season school record with 126 tackles, beating the previous record holder by four tackles. Griffith meant a lot to this Tallassee team, and he’s going to be really hard to replace next season.
Ellis’ experience paying off for Tallassee
Tyler Ellis has been the starting quarterback for Tallassee for four years in a row, but he seemingly played his best football of his career late this season. He helped lead the Tigers to five straight wins towards the end of the season, and he finally earned himself a postseason victory with the best performance of his career. He threw four touchdown passes in the first round of the playoffs, and he helped get Tallassee its first postseason win since 2017. He gave a lot of the credit to his teammates, but his four years of starting experience really showed down the stretch for the Tigers.