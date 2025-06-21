The Richard Taylor era of Tallassee girls basketball is now underway.
The Tigers took a trip down the road to participate in a playdate at Reeltown High School, where drastic change is evident. They picked up wins in both games over Wetumpka and Beulah, with the whole team getting involved in the action. And so far, the summer is off to a great start according to Taylor.
“They've been putting in a lot of work, a lot of hard work,” Taylor said. “They’ve been getting stronger, lifting weights. So it's been pretty good.”
Taylor knows if the Tigers hope to improve upon their 8-12 record from last season, they need to get more reps. In these game-like situations, it gives him a gauge of where they stand at the moment.
“It's worth it because, if you play against teams that you don't see during the regular season, it'll show you what you need to improve on,” Taylor said. “You’ll know what you do good and what you do bad, and a lot of teams do a lot of different things that you won't see during the regular season. So we know what we need to improve on, and we know what we need to get better.”
Early on Taylor is trying to promote a team-first motto. Tallassee has plenty of individuals who can take over a game, but the main focus is to play as a collective.
"It's been a collective effort,” Taylor said. “Like I said, the girls have been putting in a lot of work. You can see the improvements in ball handling that we've been doing a lot of. No. 22, Sha’niya Grey, you can really tell that she's been putting in work with ball handling.”
Tallassee still has plenty of time before the season begins, but already shows a lot of promise. Taylor wants to continue to participate in playdates to further develop their game before the season rolls around.
“There are definitely some things we got to clean up,” Taylor said. “I do think the camaraderie of the team has gotten better. And once we play as one, and we cut the individuality out about the game, and I think we would definitely be able to make a run.”