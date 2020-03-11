As a part of the 2020-22 reclassification, the AHSAA released its new alignments for winter sports including new areas for basketball and sections for bowling in addition to its major wrestling change.
Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore will remain in Class 6A Area 5 for basketball but they will be joined by Benjamin Russell for the next two seasons. Selma won the last two Area 5 championships in boys and girls basketball but the Saints moved to 5A, forcing Benjamin Russell into its new area.
Tallassee saw its road get a little bit more difficult as Pike Road replaces Valley in Class 5A Area 5. Pike Road, which had both basketball teams win 21 games last season, will join the Tigers, the reigning boys champions, along with Brewbaker Tech and Beauregard.
In their first season at 5A, Elmore County and Holtville will be competing in the same region. The cross-county rivals will join Marbury and Jemison in Area 6.
Wrestling likely underwent the most changes as 5A and 6A will merge while 1A-4A will be the smallest division. This means all five county schools will be competing in the same classification and section over the next two seasons.
In the duals competition, Elmore County and Holtville will join Stanhope Elmore and Wetumpka in Region 3 along with Chelsea, Helena, Pelham and Shelby County. Tallassee will compete in Region 2 with Beauregard, Benjamin Russell, Brew Tech, Lee, Opelika, Pike Road and Russell County.
Stanhope Elmore have also seen changes made to its bowling classification as the AHSAA split into two sections. The Mustangs will continue to compete with 6A and 7A teams while classes 1A through 5A will have a new section.