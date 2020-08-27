As the first high school football games took place around the state Thursday night, the AHSAA attempted to highlight some of the teams and fans which were abiding by state guidelines on the sidelines and in the stands. While there were several places to see the positives on the first night, it did not take long to see events where fans were not listening to those guidelines and the AHSAA wasted little time to step in and say something.
Before more games were played Friday, the AHSAA released a memo reiterating the guidelines from the Alabama Department of Public Health and continued to encourage fans to do everything possible to mitigate COVID-19.
“It was so exciting to see our student-athletes, bands, cheerleaders and fans once again doing what they enjoy and communities coming together,” the memo read. “Now that we have started the fall season, our next goal is to continue sports throughout the season. While opening night was exciting, it also made evident we have many areas that need improvement.”
The AHSAA put emphasis on the fact that all administrators are responsible for their student-athletes, fans and facilities, as required by AHSAA bylaws. However, the memo went on to urge the general public on how to behave if people are going to athletic events.
There were three specific areas of improvement the AHSAA stated in the memo, the first focusing on the correct use of masks. While masks were required for entrance in most cases across the state, there was very little emphasis or enforcement on keeping the masks on once spectators were in their seats.
“Any time physical distancing cannot be maintained by students, coaches, spectators etc. wearing a facial covering is required as set out in the state health order,” the release states. “Players, coaches, officials and spectators shall wear a mask or other facial covering that covers his or her nostrils and mouth at all times when within six feet of a person from another household except when a player or official is directly participating in the athletic activity.”
The AHSAA continues to say venues used to host athletic activities are not subject to specific capacity limits but social distancing of students and fans in the stands is required and capacity should be limited to a number where proper distancing between spectators is possible.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, opponents and communities must be a priority,” the AHSAA said. “These are indeed unusual times and require unusual measures, as well as unusual leadership in order for sport and the benefits of sport to continue.”