G: Jamicah Humphery, Tallassee junior
After playing behind a long line of talented guards at Tallassee, Humphery rose to the challenge of finally being the leader of the backcourt. Humphery led the Tigers with 14.6 points per game and made 70 3-pointers while dishing out 4.4 assists. Even when his points were not there, Humphery upped his intensity on defense where he averaged 1.9 steals per game. “He’s got a natural quickness and really good instincts,” Tallassee coach Keiven Mixson said. “Having three years in our system helps but a lot of that you can’t teach. He’s a great scorer but he can also play some really good defense and that’s what helps him.”
G: Payton Stephenson, Elmore County freshman
Expectations were high for Stephenson in his first varsity year and while wins were tough to come, Stephenson lived up his individual expectations. Stephenson was the go-to guy and finished with 11.3 points per game on a team that averaged just 37.6. ECHS’ coaching staff expects Stephenson to continue to be a key to success the next three years. “He grew up a lot,” ECHS coach Rodney Taylor said. “He would get bumped and pushed around but he learned how to handle it and he played through it. He went from being the best player on the court in middle school so he learned some things. He was our guy. I was proud to see that maturing process.”
F: Tyquan Rawls, Wetumpka senior
It was no surprise Rawls took on a leadership role, leading Wetumpka in scoring for the third straight season. He posted a county-high 19.6 points per game and made 57 3-pointers. He reached double figures in 20 of 21 games and reached at least 25 points seven times. Rawls was often the spark Wetumpka needed to get over the edge as he averaged 22.6 ppg in seven wins. “He was definitely the motor of the team,” Gaskin said. “He kept us in a lot of games because he just loved to compete. He knew when he had to step up at certain points in the game. He could feel when he had to take over.”
F: Tavarious Griffin, Tallassee senior
Griffin made himself stood out from the pack with a career season. He led the team with 11.4 rebounds per game and became a reliable scoring option for the Tigers, averaging 9.5 ppg. Griffin was all over the stat sheet, averaging 1.0 steal and 2.9 assists. He constantly came through in big moments including a game-clinching steal and free throw in the area championship and a putback at the buzzer in the sub-regional round. “The No. 1 thing was just his mindset,” Tallassee coach Keiven Mixson said. “From Day 1, he was locked in. We needed him to take on a bigger role and he did that. He was one of our best scorers and I’m not sure people realized that until this year.”
C: Tyrek Turner, Tallassee senior
After a breakout season as a junior when he was named All-Elmore County Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Turner delivered even more this year. He averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game. Turner scored his 1,000th career point during the area tournament. After being invoted to the AHAA Elite 100, Turner was well known by opponents. But Turner still found ways to get his job done. “I think he handled it all really well,” Tallassee coach Keiven Mixson said. “It helped him become a better passer when he was getting double teamed. He got frustrated at times last year but he was more prepared. His outside shot improved too. That stuff just helps his overall game.”
Honorable Mention
Wetumpka: Stone Minnifield, F, So.; Zeylin Hooks, G, Sr.; Tallassee: Tae Collins, F, Jr.; ECHS: Keshawn Benson, G, Sr.; Stanhope Elmore: Dylon Williams, F, So.; Holtville: Braxton Buck, G, Jr.; Richie Hicks, F, Jr.; Edgewood: Robert Stewart, G, Sr.; Kaleb Varner, G, Sr.