G: Brooke Burkett, Stanhope Elmore junior
When the Mustangs needed a bucket this season, Burkett was the one to provide it. She averaged 14.2 points and 5.5 assists per game. Burkett set a school record late in the season with a 40-point game against Greenville. “She goes out there and gives you everything she has every time down the floor,” Stanhope coach Kelvin Stokes said. “I think her ceiling is still very high. She knows she can play more off the ball to show off her scoring. She can be a coach on the floor because she has been with us for so long. She can be way better than she was this year.”
G: Lindan Oliver, Tallassee senior
There may not have been a better shooter than Oliver in the entire county and that goes for both boys and girls players. She had five games with at least five 3-pointers made and she was the Tigers’ leading scorer with 10.4 points per game. Oliver was crucial to any success Tallassee had but even in the losses, she provided entertainment for the fans. “It was great,” Tallassee coach Harold Harris said. “It got to the point where every time she shot it, we thought she was going to make it. She was a great shooter. She worked really hard at it. She was just an all-around player.”
G: Janae McCall, Wetumpka sophomore
McCall showed signs of greatness throughout the season and despite struggling with consistency at times, she was crucial to Wetumpka’s offensive success. McCall reached at least 15 points in five games, during which Wetumpka went 4-1. She finished the year with an average of 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. “When she’s at her best, it makes the game flow a lot better,” Wetumpka coach Jermel Bell said. “Some teams were making it harder for her to score so she handled a lot of pressure. She has to dissect the defense a little bit better but her mentality is right. She wants to be great.”
F: Morgan Causey, Wetumpka junior
Wetumpka wanted to see Causey develop her game outside of the post and while she took strides with her jump shot, she was still a force in the paint. Causey led the team with 10.7 rebounds and 6.6 points per game. Causey made an impact on the other end as well, leading the entire county with 32 blocks while playing in just 18 games. “Morgan is a staple on the defensive side,” Wetumpka coach Jermel Bell said. “With her energy and intensity every night, she’s just a rebound machine. Continue to work on the post moves and the face up game so hopefully she can get better and average a double-double.”
F: Madison Britt, Elmore County junior
The Panthers used a trio of players to try to replace the scoring of former star Madison Traylor and while Britt was not the one leading the way, she provided plenty of other ways to contribute. Britt averaged 7.2 points and led the team with 8.9 rebounds while averaging a steal and a block per game. “The point production wasn’t what she hoped but her rebounds and her presence in the paint were huge,” ECHS coach Amy Rachel said. “You can’t replace that size. When she was in the game, she was definitely a difference maker. When she was on, she was on and when the points didn’t show up, she was still producing.”
Honorable Mention
Wetumpka: Khloe Harris, G, Fr.; Tallassee: Sinclair Cole, F, Sr.; Jy McKinnon, F, So.; ECHS: CK Bolton, G, So.; Kelley Green, G, Jr.; Stanhope Elmore: Tamia Young, F, Jr.; Holtville: Holly Smith, G, 8th; Edgewood: Madison White, F, Sr.; Haylee Brown, F, Sr.