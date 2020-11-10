The Tallassee girls basketball program has seen a steady decline in the number of victories over the past three seasons, culminating in a disappointing three-win season last year. While excitement continues to swirl around the success from the boys team, the girls program was seemingly being left behind and that lack of excitement started to show up on the court.
However, the Tigers are starting a new era this season and first-year coach Keuanda Alleyne is hoping she can bring the extra level of passion needed to ignite the program again.
“I just want to change the culture,” Alleyne said. “Just from the couple of games I saw last year, it looked like the girls weren’t motivated so I want to be that inspiration for them. I want them to know they can have that same success the boys have had. I want them to be excited about winning.”
Alleyne spent time as an assistant coach with BTW-Tuskegee but this is her first head coaching job and she is ready for the challenge. She knows rebuilding a program from one of its lowest points is not an easy job though, especially during the middle of a pandemic which has already caused a lack of time on the court for Alleyne and her new team.
“I know it’s going to take a minute to turn that corner,” Alleyne said. “There’s no other way we can go but up right now. I’m just trying to get them to be better than they were last year and better than they were the day before. It’s been difficult with the pandemic, we still haven’t had a practice with everyone present yet. It’s not going to happen overnight but we’re going to get there.”
The Tigers will be introduced to a new play style this season as Alleyne will look to speed up the team’s style of play in hopes of getting easy shots at the rim.
“We’re going to play defense and try to score in transition,” Alleyne said. “We want to press a lot and just run. We don’t have a set offense we can run so we have to play scrappy and outrun our opponents. That’s one thing they are not used to. I just have to get them to buy into it. Once they see it works and they see the rewards from it, they will want to do it.”
Alleyne admitted that one of the reasons she wants to run with the ball is due to not having a primary ball handler like the Tigers did in years past. Lindan Oliver led Tallassee in scoring the last two seasons and had the ball in her hands on almost every play but with Oliver graduated, the Tigers will have to look elsewhere for a facilitator on offense.
Janiya Johnson returns this season and is expected to take on that role as the team’s starting point guard and Alleyne said she will only improve with more experience as the season goes on.
“I’m just trying to build up her confidence,” Alleyne said. “She’s fast but her confidence isn’t to where a point guard’s confidence should be. I’m working with her a lot to let her know she can do it. We’re going to keep working hard and keep getting better so I think we will be okay.”
Also returning is forward Jy McKinnon who led the Tigers in rebounds last season and came on as one of the team’s top scoring options later in the year.
“She’s my most versatile player I have,” Alleyne said. “don’t want to put too much pressure on her but she’s tough and she has exceeded my expectations of what I have asked her to do. I’m really proud of her and I think she knows she is probably the strongest player on the team so I think that motivates her.”
A’Jaida Griffin is the team’s lone senior and will likely see her share of responsibilities increase this season as one of the starters on the wing. Spirit Crawford is expected to share time with Johnson in the backcourt while newcomer Marquita will see plenty of time at forward.
Tallassee tips off its season Wednesday in the Veteran’s Day tournament at LAMP. The Tigers will start the year against Montgomery Catholic and will get two games in.