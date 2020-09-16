While the last two meetings between Elmore County and Tallassee still had bragging rights on the line, there was not much else putting pressure on the teams. They met in the regular season finales with neither team preparing for a playoff game but now, with the two teams moving into Class 5A Region 4 together, this season’s meeting has more at stake.
Tallassee (0-3, 0-1) and Elmore County (1-3, 0-2) are the only two teams in the region still searching for their first win in region play. This game could serve as an elimination game in the race for a postseason spot and for two teams looking to end a playoff drought, the pressure is building entering Friday’s game.
“If our guys aren’t motivated for Tallassee, something is wrong,” ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said. “This is a big rivalry. Plus, both teams really want to get back on track. This is a big game.”
Both teams are riding three-game losing streaks and while the Panthers also want to get back on track, the Tigers are starting to get desperate for their first win of the season.
“We need to play better,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “We haven’t played a full game yet. We have played in spurts well. We need a win to boost the confidence and a win can cure a lot of problems… It’s a confidence factor with everybody. I think our kids will be ready to go.”
The Tigers are still trying to find their key to success and while Battles said there will not be any major schemes to the team’s strategy and schemes, he could see some changes being made to the personnel on both sides of the ball.
“There will be some more guys that will get some opportunities on the field,” Battles said. “It’s not going to be wholesale changes. Our kids are playing really hard. We just aren’t playing to the level everyone in our organization expects. There may be some individuals you haven’t seen before because they have earned it. And we are in one of those spots where we need a spark.”
Tallassee presents plenty of options on offense but have struggled to get the ball in the hands of everyone. Cantrell said it can still be a challenge to prepare for without knowing exactly which way the ball could go on any given play.
“They have a lot of different sets,” Cantrell said. “They want to throw the ball but then they get in the Notre Dame box and they have a lot of different athletes that can do some damage. They have done some damage to some really good football teams. We have a lot to prepare for defensively.”
The Tigers have shifted a heavy dose of their offense on to the shoulders of Jalyn Daniels who has rushed for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns in the last two games.
“He’s fast, he’s strong and he’s shifty,” Cantrell said. “You have to know where he is but they have different weapons. You have to make sure to defend the whole field.”
Elmore County presents some new issues of its own on a new-look offense this season, led by quarterback Payton Stephenson. He brings a dual-threat ability which has not been in the backfield in past years for the Panthers.
“That quarterback is a really good player,” Battles said. “He throws a good ball and he can run the ball well. He’s just a winner. He’s the person you have to make sure you keep under control. We have to keep him in the pocket and we can’t let them go over the top against us.”
PREDICTION: Tallassee 34, Elmore County 20