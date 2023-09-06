STATE RANKINGS
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (20); 1-0; 240
2. Central-Phenix City; 2-0; 176
3. Enterprise; 2-0; 156
4. Vestavia Hills; 2-0; 130
5. Auburn; 1-1; 110
6. Dothan; 2-0; 90
7. Hewitt-Trussville; 1-1; 66
8. Mary Montgomery; 2-0; 63
9. Foley; 2-0; 42
10. Hoover; 0-2; 39
Others receiving votes: Austin (2-0) 14, Spain Park (2-0) 8, Oak Mountain (1-1) 2, Opelika (1-1) 2, Baker (2-0) 1, Fairhope (1-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (19); 2-0; 237
2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 2-0; 181
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 2-0; 152
4. Parker; 2-0; 142
5. Muscle Shoals; 2-0; 121
6. Hartselle; 1-1; 87
7. Mountain Brook; 1-1; 76
8. Theodore; 1-1; 47
9. Pelham; 2-0; 43
10. St. Paul's; 2-0; 13
Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (1-1) 12, Oxford (2-0) 6, Fort Payne (1-1) 5, Helena (2-0) 5, Mortimer Jordan (2-0) 4, Athens (2-0) 3, Benjamin Russell (1-1) 3, Gadsden City (1-1) 3.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pleasant Grove (9); 1-0; 198
2. Ramsay (8); 1-1; 181
3. Faith-Mobile (2); 2-0; 165
4. Charles Henderson; 0-1; 134
5. Moody; 2-0; 113
6. UMS-Wright; 1-1; 91
7. Beauregard; 2-0; 87
8. Gulf Shores (1); 2-0; 77
9. Central-Clay Co.; 1-0; 35
10. Leeds; 1-1; 26
Others receiving votes: Demopolis (1-1) 9, Headland (2-0) 7, Guntersville (2-0) 6, Scottsboro (2-0) 5, Fairview (2-0) 4, Rehobeth (1-0) 1, Vigor (2-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Andalusia (17); 2-0; 231
2. Cherokee Co. (1); 2-0; 172
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 2-0; 161
4. Jackson (1); 1-0; 146
5. Jacksonville; 2-0; 114
6. Handley; 2-0; 100
7. West Morgan (1); 2-0; 75
8. Oneonta; 1-1; 36
9. T.R. Miller; 1-1; 34
10. Anniston; 1-1; 29
Others receiving votes: Bayside Academy (2-0) 13, Bibb Co. (2-0) 11, Dora (1-1) 9, West Blocton (2-0) 7, Randolph (0-2) 1, St. Michael (1-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (15); 2-0; 221
2. Mobile Christian; 2-0; 154
3. St. James (3); 1-1; 137
4. Madison Academy (2); 2-0; 133
5. Gordo; 1-1; 110
6. Houston Academy; 2-0; 100
7. Geraldine; 2-0; 80
8. Piedmont; 0-1; 73
9. Sylvania; 1-0; 70
10. Straughn; 1-0; 15
Others receiving votes: Ohatchee (2-0) 10, Thomasville (1-0) 10, Hillcrest-Evergreen (0-2) 6, Pike Co. (0-1) 5, Trinity (2-0) 5, W.S. Neal (2-0) 5, Southside-Selma (1-0) 2, Westbrook Christian (1-0) 2, Winfield (2-0) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. B.B. Comer (14); 2-0; 219
2. Highland Home (2); 2-0; 167
3. Pisgah (1); 1-0; 166
4. Fyffe (3); 0-1; 156
5. Reeltown; 1-0; 118
6. Vincent; 2-0; 95
7. Goshen; 2-0; 70
8. Tuscaloosa Academy; 1-1; 55
9. Luverne; 2-0; 33
10. Ariton; 0-2; 20
Others receiving votes: Collinsville (1-0) 18, Aliceville (0-2) 6, Sulligent (2-0) 5, Central-Coosa (2-0) 2, Isabella (1-0) 2, Lamar Co. (2-0) 2, St. Luke's (2-0) 2, Cold Springs (2-0) 1, Cottonwood (1-0) 1, Falkville (2-0) 1, Lanett (1-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (19); 1-0; 237
2. Elba; 2-0; 171
3. Pickens Co. (1); 2-0; 159
4. Lynn; 1-0; 125
5. Brantley; 1-1; 87
6. Sweet Water; 1-1; 74
7. Millry; 1-1; 61
8. Florala; 1-0; 55
9. Meek; 1-1; 52
10. Spring Garden; 1-1; 34
Others receiving votes: Coosa Christian (1-1) 28, Loachapoka (2-0) 26, Decatur Heritage (2-0) 14, Hackleburg (1-1) 7, Georgiana (1-1) 6, Keith (2-0) 3, Southern Choctaw (0-1) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (19); 3-0; 237
2. Lee-Scott; 2-0; 178
3. Lowndes Academy; 2-0; 139
4. Jackson Academy; 3-0; 132
5. Chambers Academy (1); 2-1; 114
6. Autauga Academy; 3-0; 84
7. Banks Academy; 2-0; 81
8. Clarke Prep; 2-1; 59
9. Southern Academy; 3-0; 53
10. Patrician; 1-2; 49
Others receiving votes: Crenshaw Christian (3-0) 14.