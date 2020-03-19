The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its final set of baseball and softball rankings until spring sports returns Thursday night.
Tallassee and Elmore County retained their spots in softball on top of Class 5A and Class 4A, respectively.
Also in softball, Stanhope Elmore moved into the rankings at No. 10 in Class 6A after defeating No. 6 Wetumpka last week. Wetumpka fell out of the top 10.
Edgewood's softball team streaked to the championship of the Macon-East Tournament but fell once again to No. 1 Macon-East. The Wildcats remained at No. 2 in AISA.
In baseball, Wetumpka remained in the others nominated category in Class 6A. Tallassee was nominated for the first time this season in Class 5A while Holtville and Elmore County both sit just outside the top 10 in Class 4A. Edgewood remains at No. 6 in AISA.
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Spain Park (21-0)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-1-1)
3. Fairhope (9-1)
4. Central-Phenix City (15-3)
5. Austin (14-2)
6. Bob Jones (15-3)
7. Auburn (9-3)
8. Sparkman (13-5)
9. Thompson (14-5)
10. Vestavia Hills (11-4)
Others nominated: Baker (17-6), James Clemens (12-9).
CLASS 6A
1. Dothan (16-3)
2. Buckhorn (11-2)
3. Hazel Green (13-2)
4. Spanish Fort (9-1-1)
5. Hartselle (12-1-1)
6. Baldwin County (6-7)
7. Saraland (14-10)
8. Gardendale (9-6)
9. Helena (8-5)
10. Stanhope Elmore (6-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (13-3-1), Chelsea (7-5-1), Daphne (8-11), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-7), Muscle Shoals (12-2-1), Pinson Valley (9-8), Wetumpka (13-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Tallassee (15-1)
2. Hayden (9-1)
3. Moody (7-2-1)
4. Mortimer Jordan (9-5)
5. Springville (7-2)
6. Alexandria (6-1)
7. Rehobeth (8-5)
8. Satsuma (16-3)
9. East Limestone (11-3)
10. Douglas (14-1)
Others nominated: Ardmore (11-6), Beauregard (10-6), Brewer (6-8), Brewbaker Tech (7-6), Chilton County (11-3), Corner (9-4), Faith Academy (8-1), Madison County (12-4-1), Shelby County (1-0).
CLASS 4A
1. Elmore County (16-3)
2. Danville (12-3)
3. Wilson (7-2)
4. White Plains (10-5)
5. North Jackson (6-4-1)
6. Montgomery Catholic (16-2)
7. Cleburne County (13-4)
8. LAMP (12-4)
9. Lincoln (15-11)
10. Curry (9-3-1)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (6-8), American Christian (7-3), Andalusia (16-4-1), Ashford (9-6-1), Madison Academy (3-2), Northside (4-7), Priceville (8-5-1), Rogers (5-4).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (12-0)
2. Pisgah (5-6)
3. Slocomb (10-2)
4. Oakman (9-2)
5. Prattville Christian (8-11)
6. Pleasant Valley (5-4-1)
7. Houston Academy (18-5)
8. Opp (13-8)
9. Sylvania (4-4-1)
10. St. James (6-3)
Others nominated: Flomaton (6-0), Glencoe (3-0), Gordo (10-4), Piedmont (9-2), Wicksburg (8-9-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Hatton (10-3)
2. Sumiton Christian (5-2)
3. G.W. Long (1-1)
4. Leroy (23-6)
5. Ariton (13-5-1)
6. Sand Rock (9-2)
7. Red Bay (4-4-1)
8. Fyffe (3-2)
9. Winston County (8-4)
10. Ider (3-4-1)
Others nominated: Collinsville (5-6-1), Luverne (5-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Mars Hill Bible (12-1-1)
2. Brantley (12-3)
3. Falkville (12-2)
4. Spring Garden (2-2)
5. Skyline (4-4)
6. Belgreen (10-3)
7. Appalachian (7-3)
8. Kinston (6-4)
9. Millry (13-9)
10. Marion County (7-6)
Others nominated: Berry (5-7), Lynn (7-4).
AISA
1. Macon East (23-1)
2. Edgewood (11-5-1)
3. Clarke Prep (12-1)
4. Pickens Academy (8-0)
5. Bessemer Academy (14-6)
6. Southern Academy (8-4)
7. Patrician Academy (11-4-1)
8. Glenwood (NA)
9. Hooper Academy (15-5)
10. Monroe Academy (8-5)
Others nominated: Crenshaw Christian (6-8), Northside Methodist (9-3), Pike Liberal Arts (8-9-1).
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook (16-2)
2. Hoover (12-4)
3. Sparkman (10-3)
4. Spain Park (12-4)
5. Prattville (14-2)
6. Bob Jones (15-7)
7. Hewitt-Trussville (12-7)
8. Baker (12-3)
9. Florence (10-6)
10. Oak Mountain (9-4)
Others nominated: Austin (9-8), Central-Phenix City (10-6), Enterprise (9-6), Gadsden City (10-4), James Clemens (12-8), Mary G. Montgomery (8-3), McGill-Toolen (6-8), Thompson (12-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Chelsea (11-3)
2. Russell County (15-5)
3. Cullman (9-6)
4. Athens (13-5)
5. Hueytown (9-3)
6. Faith Academy (10-5)
7. Hartselle (10-7)
8. Saraland (12-5)
9. Robertsdale (12-5)
10. Gulf Shores (13-6)
Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (11-7), Calera (8-5), Daphne (9-6), Muscle Shoals (9-4), Wetumpka (10-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (14-2)
2. Corner (14-1)
3. St. Paul’s (12-2)
4. UMS-Wright (11-5)
5. Jasper (11-5)
6. Briarwood (7-5)
7. Russellville (10-6)
8. Madison Academy (10-5)
9. Chilton County (7-5)
10. Alexandria (11-5)
Others nominated: Etowah (9-4), Scottsboro (9-8), Tallassee (8-6).
CLASS 4A
1. American Christian (12-1)
2. Trinity (13-2-1)
3. Andalusia (10-3)
4. Wilson (10-2)
5. West Morgan (7-1)
6. DAR (9-2)
7. West Limestone (10-4)
8. Montevallo (10-1)
9. Oneonta (7-2)
10. Headland (9-2)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (9-6), Deshler (7-7), Elmore County (11-5), Hokes Bluff (6-4), Holtville (7-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Piedmont (15-0)
2. Phil Campbell (12-2)
3. Wicksburg (11-1)
4. T.R. Miller (9-0)
5. Gordo (8-1)
6. Hale County (8-4)
7. Lauderdale County (6-4)
8. Winfield (11-6)
9. Prattville Christian (8-2)
10. Dadeville (7-4)
Others nominated: Opp (8-7), Randolph County (5-4), St. James (7-6).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (9-5)
2. Decatur Heritage (11-1)
3. Thorsby (9-3)
4. Fyffe (8-2)
5. Westbrook Christian (7-5)
6. Ariton (12-5)
7. Leroy (12-7)
8. West End (7-4)
9. Highland Home (7-3)
10. J.U. Blacksher (7-3)
Others nominated: Cottage Hill (9-5), Cottonwood (6-2), Luverne (4-8), Sumiton Christian (8-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (10-2)
2. Shoals Christian (8-3)
3. Millry (9-2)
4. Sweet Water (10-4)
5. Mars Hill Bible (6-7)
6. St. Luke’s (10-1)
7. Spring Garden (8-4)
8. Lindsay Lane (15-1)
9. Appalachian (12-3)
10. Hackleburg (9-4)
Others nominated: Falkville (6-4), Lynn (6-4), Maplesville (5-3), Ragland (8-3), Red Level (8-2).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal (14-1)
2. Bessemer Academy (18-3)
3. Glenwood (12-3)
4. Lakeside (8-1)
5. Clarke Prep (9-4)
6. Edgewood (6-4)
7. Escambia Academy (15-6)
8. Macon-East (9-8)
9. Hooper (11-7)
10. Morgan (5-4)
Others nominated: Autauga Academy (7-9), Lowndes Academy (8-6), Monroe Academy (8-5), Wilcox Academy (8-5).