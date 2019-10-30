Tallassee, AL (36078)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the morning, then some lingering showers still possible in the afternoon. Turning colder. Morning high of 74F with temps falling sharply to near 50. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.