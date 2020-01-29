The Tallassee wrestling team traveled to familiar territory Saturday as the Tigers were back in Beauregard just over a week after they fell in the duals tournament in the same gym. Tallassee did not let those bad vibes have an effect on its performance as four wrestlers finished in the top four of their weight divisions while the team finished fifth among 16 teams.
Mason Bell once again led the way as he pushed his season record to 47-3 with a first-place finish at 152 pounds. He recorded three victories, including two pins, to reach the final where he got his biggest challenge of the day. But he overcame Park Crossing’s Ezell Wood with a 15-14 decision.
Younger brother Land Bell had two close victories of his own at 106. He pinned his first opponent with just four seconds remaining before winning his quarterfinal, 5-4. Bell got into the final with a win by medical forfeit but was pinned in the first-place match by Pike Road’s Hinds Duncan.
Christian McCary also took home a second-place medal by earning three victories at 132. After securing a 6-4 decision against Beauregard’s Hunter Gasaway, McCary saw his run come to an end by technical fall in the final moments of the third period against Stanhope Elmore’s Ethan McCord.
Jake Debardelaben upped his record to 31-16 by grabbing three pins at 160. After losing in the semifinals, Debardelaben pushed through two matches in the consolation bracket where he finally wore down, getting pinned in the second period by Piedmont’s Kaleb Thomason to take fourth place.