There are so many thrills in the sports world that capture fans on a nightly basis but some of the best ones are the ones we don’t see very often. The buzzer beaters, the perfect games, the Triple Crowns and many more are what sports fans crave to witness.
In the past two decades, a lot of sports fans have lost interest in one of those thrills. The boxing world has not seen a unified heavyweight champion since 2000 when Lennox Lewis held all three belts.
Lewis eventually retired in 2004 and left the heavyweight division without a true champion. The Klitschko brothers held the belts for a majority of the next decade but the interest level in boxing’s top division dropped dramatically.
There is good reason for that as it was always going to be difficult to find someone in the same class as Lewis and so many other great fighters. This is the division that included the biggest and best boxers of all time including Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Sonny Liston.
When the boxing world could not provide someone in that class, it was tough for boxing fans to stay in that moment.
Over the last few years, interest has been rising with new heavyweight fighters and it may be because fans are craving what has become a rare sight. The current class is deserving of all the attention, if not more.
Two of those fighters will take the stage again Saturday night as Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square off in a rematch of a 2018 draw. Both boxers are still undefeated and they are the only two fighters who can match the other’s reach.
Wilder may be the most exciting person in the entire sport to watch right now. He is always entertaining with the microphone and he puts on a show in the ring.
During an interview on “The Dan Le Batard Show,” boxing trainer and commentator Teddy Atlas said Wilder has the hardest punch Atlas has ever seen and that includes Tyson’s. Wilder combines ridiculous power with plenty of speed which makes it nearly impossible for opponents to avoid a knockout punch for 12 rounds.
That being said, Wilder has shown he may be beatable. Luis Ortiz had Wilder beat through six rounds in his last fight before Wilder landed just one big punch and it was enough to knock out Ortiz.
Fury probably has had the best showing against Wilder and many people believe the draw decision could have gone Fury’s way in the last fight.
Saturday’s match should be another thriller and it will give us sports fans a chance to witness something special. Whether Wilder or Fury win, we know the next fight will be with Anthony Joshua.
We are likely just two fights away from seeing another unified heavyweight champion and if that does not get you excited about boxing, you probably were never a fan to begin with. But if you are looking for a new sport to get into, now is a good time to tune in to the heavyweight division.
