It would have been easy for the Tallassee girls basketball team to feel intimidated entering Thursday’s matchup with Brew Tech. The Rams went into the Tigers’ gym last season and walked away with a 82-point victory so mentally regrouping from that may have been the biggest obstacle.
However, Tallassee found itself right in the thick of things in the second half after a 3-pointer from Jy McKinnon cut the deficit to eight points late in the third quarter. Brew Tech turned up the pressure though and forced 10 turnovers in the fourth quarter to help run away with a 65-31 victory, ending on a 30-4 run.
“That team is not as good as they were last year,” Tallassee coach Harold Harris said. “We could have beaten them but we just are not clicking right now. So, we will get back in the gym tomorrow and figure it out. It’s just one of those things right now.”
Tallassee (1-14, 0-2 Class 5A Area 4) has now lost 11 consecutive games, hitting that mark in a second straight season. The Tigers continue to stay positive and have high goals for the end of the season but they know time is running out.
“I gave them the opportunity tonight to verbalize what they thought was going on and what they think we can do better as a team,” Harris said. “We have some things we need to deal with. They’re going to get better and they’re getting better. They wanted this one but they just couldn’t get there.”
Harris said there plenty of positives to take from the loss to Brew Tech, specifically in the first three quarters. The Tigers cut back on the turnovers which has been their key down fall in many losses.
Tallassee had just five turnovers in the first half as the Tigers found ways to break Brew Tech’s press while the offense was clicking in the half court. Lindan Oliver knocked two 3-pointers and scored nine points to lead the hosts in the first half.
“They know there is a lot to play for still,” Harris said. “They are ready for it but we just have to tweak some things. We can’t take a quarter off. We have to go full tilt from tip to the final buzzer. They know that.”
Brew Tech had its press set up for most of the game but the Rams turned up the intensity in the final 10 minutes. They wasted no time setting up after any made shot and the Rams forced plenty of turnovers, converting many of them into points.
“They know what they need to do in that situation,” Harris said. “We have a press break but one of the things we need to work on is that everyone needs to know each role on the court, not just their role. Once that happens, we’re going to be in a good spot.”
The Rams were led by Nina Johnson who scored 20 points, including 11 in the second half. Brew Tech also got a big night from its bench, which outscored the Tigers 26-2.
Tallassee currently sits on the bottom of the standings but the Tigers still have hope for the rest of the season. After their 11-game losing streak last season, the Tigers won four of their final eight games in the regular season to finish third in the area.
“We still have a shot,” Harris said. “We may have to come from the bottom up but I think all of this losing can help them understand they need to work harder.”