Tallassee star linebacker Luke Burdette already had his eyes set on his future in football, but then he got an offer he couldn’t turn down.
Burdette, who graduated in May, was working a construction job this summer and committed to play football at Belhaven University in Mississippi when he received a phone call from the University of North Alabama.
On that call, he received an offer to be a preferred walk on with the Lions. He quickly started setting up visits and orientation, and now he is fully on board with UNA.
“I told them I would be interested since I know some of the players up there and that was a big reason I got on board,” Burdette said. “So now I’m going to go up there to a Division I school and show my talent. I really enjoyed it when I visited and felt I could get better opportunities and be part of a better program there.”
Former Tallassee teammate Jalyn Daniels was a big reason for Burdette quickly getting on board. Daniels was the 2022 Elmore County Offensive Player of the Year after a stellar career running the ball for Tallassee, and he signed with UNA out of high school.
When both were playing for Tallassee, Burdette played on the offense with Daniels. The two are close, and that helped make his decision easier.
“Just having him up there was huge for me,” Burdette said. “Me and Jalyn are pretty tight and we played on the offense together. I used to block for him, so we’re pretty close in that aspect and I think that chemistry will transition to college pretty well.”
Despite both playing on the offense in high school, they will not be on the same side of the ball in college.
Burdette is committing to UNA as a linebacker, and he’s shown what he can do countless times as an extremely hard hitter. Following the first game of his senior year last August, a video surfaced of Burdette running full speed and hitting harder than most high school players.
He immediately got comparisons to the fictional Bobby Boucher from the movie “The Waterboy” and offers started rolling in immediately.
While he does hit hard, that isn’t the only thing he brings to a defense. As a senior, he was named All-Elmore County after recording 84 tackles, nine sacks and a touchdown.
He was the team's vocal and physical leader on defense, and he thinks he can bring that to UNA.
“I can bring really good leadership,” Burdette said. “My voice can carry and I can get people to listen. I don’t like to be controlling, but I do have a good leadership aspect. Other than that, I hit hard and that’s what I want to do. That’s going to catch a lot of people’s eyes.”
Despite having six or seven offers from smaller schools, committing to play at a Division I program is a dream come true for Burdette. He’s always wanted to make it to the college level and showcase his talents, and now he’s getting that opportunity.
He hopes to make an immediate impact and get UNA back on its winning ways.
The Lions went 1-10 last season, which was one of their worst in school history. The Lion defense gave up more than 40 points in seven games last year.
“They’re brand new in Division I and they have a lot of new pieces on the team,” Burdette said. “I really think I can get in there and help them back to the standard they’re used to.”