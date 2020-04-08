There is no secret Elmore County football coach Jordan Cantrell puts an emphasis on the weight room. Whether it is the offseason, the preseason or during the season, Cantrell has the Panthers focused on making gains in the weight room throughout the year.
Now, Cantrell is having to come up with a contingency plan to help his players make up those gains without being able to be in the weight room with the rest of the team.
“It’s hit everybody hard,” Cantrell said. “We hate it for the kids in spring sports. It’s affecting us too in football. In my coaching career, spring training has always been vital in developing your program and we can’t do that right now. We have to make the best out of our situation though.”
To make up for the time lost, Cantrell said players will need to work out from home and he is trying to make things easier for them to keep track of their workouts.
The Panthers are using an app to send workouts to players every day and players can respond by posting a video or photo of themselves doing the workouts so teammates and coaches can see the effort each player is putting in.
Cantrell said they get everything from agility and footwork drills in the yard to lifting a heavy bookbag in the garage.
“We trust these guys because they work really hard,” Cantrell said. “A great deal of them are sharing videos and pictures of them doing it. That really motivates me and motivates the other guys. That excites everyone.”
The Panthers use those posts to fuel the competition within the squad that they usually get in the weight room.
“I talk to some of the boys every day,” ECHS upcoming freshman Trevor Brown said. “We talk about the workouts and then most of the team can send video. You can see who all is putting in the work. For me it has been easy to stay motivated.”
Brown was looking forward to his first varsity spring and even though that has been taken away, Cantrell said he is already motivating other players. Cantrell said Brown is often the first one to post a video for the daily workout.
“Missing out on that first-time feeling has been tough,” Brown said. “Coach Cantrell has been helpful with the workouts. Every morning he will send it and it makes me feel like I’m not missing out on too much. He sends us different runs we can do. Anything to keep me getting better.”
Brown is one of several players the coaching staff was ready to get a first glimpse at before the new season started. After having a small team due to low numbers last season, Cantrell said he has been encouraged with the turnout in the weight room and he hopes this shutdown does not have a negative effect on that once the fall rolls around.
“You want to utilize spring and offseason to evaluate the guys,” Cantrell said. “This is kind of our tryout time for the new players. We have had everything planned for spring and summer dates and all of that is kind of gone. We have to wait until they give us the green light.”
The spring also provides a time for those new players to finally work as a team with the returning players. Cantrell said that may be the biggest hurdle football teams are facing right now.
“I had one player text me to say he just wants to get with the guys again,” Cantrell said. “These kids like to be around each other and it hurts that they can’t do that. You build the team chemistry and bonds in the weight room and we can’t do that right now.”
The Panthers will be looking to a new group of leaders during this time as the new senior class will be faced with the challenge of leading from a distance until this pandemic has passed.
“It’s a different time we’re in right now,” Cantrell said. “No one has ever gone through this. These upcoming seniors had a job to step up and lead the team in the spring and develop leadership on the field and that’s something they can’t do as of right now. They have a big job to do.”