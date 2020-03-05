The goal did not change the result but as soon as the ball hit the back of the net, it was easy to tell this one meant a little bit more to the scorer.
After falling behind by two goals to Elmore County in the first half of a boys soccer game Thursday, Tallassee’s Chandler Vance pounced on an errant goal kick and easily finished past the keeper to cut the lead in half. The scoreboard was not the first thing that came to Vance’s mind as he fell to his knees in a moment of remembrance before walking back for the kickoff with his head held high and pointing to the sky.
“This wasn’t my first ever goal but this one meant something to me,” Vance said. “I have a family member that passed away and it has been hard for me. I know I’m always going to be playing for her. That goal was for her, my great grandmother, so it meant a lot to me.”
The goal was Tallassee’s first of the season and came just a day after losing its season opener 8-0 to Marbury. After Vance’s goal, Elmore County dominated the final 53 minutes on its way to a 7-1 victory but the Tigers are trying to stay positive.
“Even though it was a 7-1 game for Eclectic, everyone’s mindset is 0-0,” Vance said. “I always tell myself, ‘I never lose. I either win or I learn.’ I don’t call myself a loser — just someone who is still learning even in my last year as a senior.”
Tallassee (0-0-2) expected to see some early struggles, especially after getting a later start than many of its opponents. The Tigers have just three upperclassmen and six middle schoolers who see regular playing time.
Vance knew what he was signing up for but with just one season left, he wasn’t going to stay off the field. He has the most varsity experience and he has accepted even more responsibility this season.
“My role is as a starter and as a leader,” Vance said. “I speak up for them and motivate them. I know they’re still young but it’s about that potential. I know they will grow up to be good. I want to push them through and get them to that success.”
The Tigers are still moving some players around in their formation. Vance was expected to help out on the back line again but he moved into an attacking role against Elmore County.
Tallassee uses a 4-5-1 formation in hopes to set up counter attacks but it often leaves the striker isolated whenever a chance arrives. Vance was in that role most of the game Thursday night but he embraces the challenges.
“When I first started, I was a forward and I didn’t know what I was doing,” Vance said. “Ever since that first game, I have worked hard. I played some defense and played some wings but now I’m up there by myself. I feel some pressure but I know I can compose myself.”