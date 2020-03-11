When Tallassee added an all-state player to a roster already filled with talent, it was clear the Tigers were going to be a force in Class 5A. However, due to an early-season injury to Chloe Baynes, Reeltown transfer Chloe Davidson was forced into a bigger role more quickly than she expected.
“I honestly didn’t know what my role was going to be,” Davidson said. “I just knew I had to work really hard for it.”
When Baynes went out with a season-ending injury, the Tigers were looking for a new leadoff hitter and Davidson fit the mold. Davidson has stepped up as Tallassee’s offense hopes to not miss a beat with her leading the way.
“She’s a slapper and she’s fast,” Tallassee coach Pat Love said. “She puts the bat on the ball so we didn’t want to try to recreate our lineup. It seemed best to put her up there and she’s adapted.”
When she was called upon to fill her new role, Davidson’s performances didn’t show any nerves. She has reached base in 13 of 14 games and is one of only two players to post a .500 on-base percentage in at least 20 plate appearances.
Davidson leads the Tigers with 20 runs scored and is 13 of 13 on stolen-base attempts.
“I just tell myself that I do it for (Baynes),” Davidson said. “I need to accept my role since she has been hurt so I have to do it for her and do it for the team. I feel like I can do better but I think I have done okay so far.”
Davidson played a vital role in Tallassee’s run to the championship in the Wetumpka Softball Tournament on Saturday. She led the Tigers with eight runs scored and finished with five hits but her biggest play came on an out.
With the title game tied in the fourth inning, Davidson laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Sally Shipman to second base. Shipman came around to score on a double from Belle Haynes, giving Tallassee the lead for good.
“You always have to accept a role your coach gives you,” Davidson said. “I knew I had to get it down to move that runner into scoring position.”
The victory over Hayden in the final was Tallassee’s third win of the tournament against a team with a state championship in the last three seasons.
“It means a lot to beat three teams that have won state in the past,” Davidson said. “We want to be there to play them again. We know we’re going to see them in the end.”
Davidson has not just given Tallassee a new bat at the top of the order but she has filled the role at third base where the Tigers graduated their lone senior last year. Davidson has also pitched six innings, grabbing one win and allowing just one earned run.
“That makes us a lot better,” Love said. “It adds depth in the circle and she’s a versatile player. She can play everywhere. That helps our lineup because it gives us some different options. We can change stuff up when we need to.”