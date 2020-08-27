It’s a rivalry that dates back all the way to 1921 but after 17 years have passed since the last meeting, most players and coaches on the field Friday night will not feel the sense of rivalry between Wetumpka and Tallassee. But for those sitting in the stands and around the community, it will be hard not to think about the historic matchup, especially since it will be played at Hohenberg Field one final time.
“Our current team hasn’t played against Tallassee so it’ll be brand new for them but the draw is going to be with the people in both communities,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “The people that grew up here back when the Wetumpka-Tallassee game was on the schedule every season. Having talked to a lot of the former players that played in that game, they talk about that game like we talk about our current rivalry games. They are anxious to see us play again.”
While people off the field have plenty to remember and get sentimental about, the players on both sides will be focused on finding a way to get their teams into the win column for the first time this season. Both programs saw disappointing losses in their rivalry games to start the season and they are now looking to build some momentum before region play begins next week.
After months of anticipation and excitement, Tallassee saw a second-half lead slip through its fingers in an overtime defeat to Reeltown and coach Mike Battles admitted it is not an easy loss to get past.
“Our kids were disappointed,” Battles said. “There was no question about that. That’s just part of being in a rivalry game. Hopefully our kids will have gotten it out of their system though and I think they have. That’s not the first game we have ever lost and traditionally, we have done a good job to bounce back and keep moving forward. We don’t let one setback ruin a whole season. You can’t let that one play into the next one.”
Perry said he was receiving text messages from players less than 48 hours after the defeat to Prattville with some excitement to get back on the practice field and that kind of energy helps ease his mind a little bit after a loss. Now, the focus is on Game 2 and Perry believes some improvements are imminent just from having a week of experience.
“From an offensive standpoint, we had so many guys starting for the first time,” Perry said. “There were some first-game jitters and our inexperience showed. We’re going to be better this Friday because our players will be more relaxed.”
Wetumpka’s offense struggled with its consistency against Prattville and despite seeing some success on several drives, many drives stalled before points could be put on the board.
The team turned to quarterback Robert Rose for much of the second half but Wetumpka still lined up Brandon Bowman in the backfield at times, which could cause preparation problems for the Tigers.
“You have to look at the plays they have them in on,” Battles said. “(Bowman) is a very athletic-type player who can run and throw. (Rose) is more of a traditional dropback passer. You have to look at what they do when each one is in and call the defense accordingly.”
Tallassee’s offense presents some challenges to the Wetumpka coaching staff as well. The Tigers used several different formations in their first game and ran many plays without a quarterback even on the field.
“Their offense does a lot of unique things and that’s going to present a challenge,” Perry said. “You have to recognize their personnel grouping and make sure we get the right guys out on the field to match that offense.”
The Tigers’ skill group has several different players who can make plays and they showed that against Reeltown. Zavion Carr, Duke Washington and Marciano Smith all took at least one direct snap with two of them scoring on long touchdown runs.
“You can’t go into a game like this and expect to focus on just one particular player,” Perry said. “They have a lot of weapons.”
Wetumpka’s biggest advantage may just be in pure roster size as it hopes to show off its Class 6A strength, which is one of the main reasons the rivalry died out in the 1990s.
“They are very talented and they are a bit bigger than us,” Battles said. “We’ll have to play really well to be in the game but we know that. They are going to be a lot bigger than us up front so we have to try to limit them on possessions, shorten the game and hope we can have a big play here or there. When you play tough competition, it can’t do anything but help you. We pride ourselves in that.”
Neither team wants to see its season start in a 0-2 hole but both coaches said they are not trying to put any extra pressure on Friday’s non-region game. The focus for both teams will be finding ways to improve and prepare for the more important games awaiting on the schedule.
“I think the pressure is to just improve as a team,” Perry said. “There is enough pressure on these guys and they understand it. The emphasis is just going to be about improving in our fundamentals and execution. If we do that, we will have a chance to win some games.”
PREDICTION: Wetumpka 30, Tallassee 14