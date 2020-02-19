Tallassee trailed by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Class 5A Southeast Regional against Sylacauga. It was the third straight postseason game the Tigers saw that deficit and they once again clawed back to have a chance at the buzzer.
However, Jamicah Humphery saw his half-court heave bounce off the backboard, allowing Sylacauga to secure a spot in the regional final with a 54-52 victory.
“I really don’t know what to say to them,” Tallassee coach Keiven Mixson said. “It’s tough. We expected to win and we thought we were one of the best teams in the state. We just didn’t play our best (Satuday night).
Tallassee (27-5) shot just 37% from the floor and did not make a single 3-pointer. Its toughest stretch was in the third quarter when the Tigers shot just 3 of 14 which allowed Sylacauga to take the lead for good.
It was the first time any of Tallassee’s players have reached the regional semifinal so none of them had experience shooting in Garrett Coliseum but Mixson said that wasn’t the reason for poor shooting.
“That depth perception is something we have never played on so it definitely makes a difference,” Mixson said. “But it didn’t affect them.”
Sylacauga (23-9) was 4 of 13 from beyond the arc, including three longballs by 6-foot-10 center Shannon Grant. The Tigers struggled to find an answer to Grant as he finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
“We had a few breakdowns on defense,” Mixson said. “I thought (Grant) got away with a lot of travels and a few fouls but credit to him because he was the difference in the game. Him stepping out and hitting those 3s was the difference.”
Tallassee stayed in the game with its defense, forcing Sylacauga into 18 turnovers. The Tigers had 20 points off those miscues while limiting the Aggies without a point in transition.
However, Grant’s success forced the Tigers into tough situations on defense. Tyrek Turner and Tavarious Griffin both dealt with foul trouble and eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter. With the lack of post defenders, the Aggies attacked with a variety of cuts to get open layups to extend the lead throughout the second half.
“When you’re playing backside, you may not feel involved in the play but really you are one of the most important people,” Mixson said. “That’s what hurt us (Saturday night). We would go to help and no one rotated.”
Tallassee’s offense used a balanced attack but no one could stay hot. Humphery was held to just six points but contributed seven assists. Tae Collins had 10 points, all in the second half, while Griffin led the team with 14.
“The plan was to get to the rim and score some layups,” Mixson said. “In the third quarter, we started taking some ill-advised shots and forced some shots instead of being more patient. That hurt us.”
Despite the defeat, Mixson said he will still look back on this season with a lot of positivity but it just may take some time.
“These kids deserve all the credit in the world,” Mixson said. “This group will probably go down as one of my favorite of all time.”