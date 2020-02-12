Wetumpka wasn’t the only team to find glory at the South Super Section wrestling tournament in Montgomery last weekend. Stanhope Elmore, Holtville and Elmore County all saw wrestlers earn top spots to clinch a spot at the AHSAA Wrestling Championships in Huntsville.
The Mustangs set a new school record with eight wrestlers qualifying for state and SEHS claimed eighth place as a team in Class 6A.
Jeremiah Cherry Daniel continued his strong season and had the highest finish for the Mustangs. He won four of his five matches by pin and took home third place with a second-period pin of McAdory’s Jacob Champion at 160 pounds.
Mustangs coach Hunter Adams said freshman Davion Brown had his best tournament of the year, claimed four wins on his way to a fifth-place finish at 285. Ethan McCord (132), Connor Russo (145) and Adrian Laskey (152) all finished fifth as well.
Gabe Taunton battled back after losing his first match to secure a spot at state by finishing sixth at 170. Kristian Seals and Jared Cherry finished seventh at 113 and 120 respectively to round out the state qualifiers.
Elmore County finished 12th and qualified five wrestlers for state.
Ramon Lozada grabbed three wins in his first sectional appearance before being forced into a medical forfeit in the third-place match at 106. Stone Svencer also captured in fourth and his run included a 12-10 decision victory in the consolation semifinals before falling by a single point in the third-place bout at 126.
Solon Lee won three matches at 170 in the consolation bracket to finish fifth while JW Clement shook off two losses and still qualified for state by taking seventh at 182.
Matt Brown fell to Ranburne’s Carson Hall in the semifinal at 220, losing for just the fifth time this season. Brown could not rebound after clearly being shaken up in the consolation semifinals; he lost a 5-2 decision then dropped the fifth-place match by medical forfeit. Brown still qualified for state, though.
Holtville saw just one wrestler qualify for state as Ethan Headley grabbed three wins at 138 to secure a spot in Huntsville with a sixth-place finish.