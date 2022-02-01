Tallassee senior point guard Jalyn Daniels joined an exclusive club on Monday night.
Daniels, on his first 3-pointer of the second half, reached 1,000 career points as he led Tallassee to a 67-33 victory over visiting Booker T. Washington Magnet on the Tigers’ senior night.
Play was stopped and Daniels’ received a honorary ball to celebrate his achievement. He went on to lead all scorers with 25 total points. Starting with his 3-pointer to reach the 1,000 point mark to begin the third, he scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half.
“For him to score 1,000 points is special,” Tallassee coach Keiven Mixson said. “He is my third player in the last five years to reach that mark. We talk about area championships and all this other stuff, but reaching that mark is a big honor to accomplish something like that on senior night. He’s a special player.”
Daniels’ big night didn’t start until the second half. Instead, it was Javarious Kendrick who spark plugged the Tigers to a big and early lead.
Tallassee took an early 4-2 lead a minute and a half into the game, then Kendrick took over. The 6-foot-4 forward scored nine straight points to put Tallassee up, 13-4. He had three layups, one off a steal at midcourt, and a 3-pointer.
He helped Tallassee take a 19-4 lead after the first quarter then added another layup in the second quarter as Tallassee led, 25-17, at the break.
“He brings a lot to the floor,” Mixson said of Kendrick. “He’s long and he brings some length. He has a good feel for the game. He knows how to play basketball. He helps out and gives us some size inside. He can be a factor in the game and we need that. Sometimes we have trouble scoring and he can be a 3rd or 4th option.”
Tallassee took an eight-point lead at halftime and turned it into a 23-point lead by the end of the third quarter. Daniels was a big part of that turnaround. He scored 11 of his 25 points in the quarter, and started it off with a 3-pointer to push the lead back to double digits.
He then hit a layup and added another 3-pointer, then ended the quarter with a free throw and a layup on back-to-back possessions and gave Tallassee a 50-27 lead.
HE added eight more points in the fourth quarter on two free throws and three layups.
“I thought early in the game, he didn’t try to force the ball,” Mixson said of Daniels’ second half. “He knew he was close to 1,000 and could’ve tried to force some shots, but I was amazed at his poise to let the game come to him. I knew he would get it. I really think he’s one of the best players in the state.”
Tallassee hits the road on Thursday night to play its final regular season game against Stanhope Elmore. Following that, Tallassee will enter the area tournament on Monday.
The Tigers, which are the No. 3 seed entering the tournament, will face No. 2 seed Brewbaker Tech on Monday at 4:30 at Pike Road. It is a must-win game for the Tigers to reach the playoffs.