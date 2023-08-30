Football fans across the county were able to see former Tallassee running back Jalyn Daniels play this weekend. North Alabama took part in Week 0 festivities and faced Mercer this weekend. The Mercer Bears won the matchup, 17-7, but that didn’t stop Daniels from showing out.
The redshirt freshman made the most of his three carries. He finished the game as North Alabama’s leading rusher with three carries for 49 yards, an average of 16.3 yards per carry. He had a long rush of 30 yards to cap off his day. The next closest Lion had 13 carries for 38 yards.
Daniels was used sparingly on offense, but the speedster looks to be the team’s No. 1 special teams return player.
On kick returns, he had two attempts for 29 yards and a long of 19 yards.
Daniels and the Lions (0-1) now turn their sights towards Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The game will be livestreamed on ESPN+.