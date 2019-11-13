Tallassee’s Woodrow Dean set a new personal record at Saturday’s Class 5A State Championship meet at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Moulton. Dean finished the 5K race with a time of 15:51.85 to grab second place, falling less than two seconds behind Scottsboro’s Cooper Atkins.
Dean led the Tallassee boys team to a 13th-place team finish in 5A. Caleb Mason was the only other Tiger runner to place in the top 100 as he ran the race in 18:39.16 to grab 68th. Brady Mason, Grant McCraney and Jacob Patterson rounded out the runners earning points for the Tigers.