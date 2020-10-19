It was just another regular Saturday in Montgomery as Tallassee’s Woodrow Dean found himself well out ahead of the rest of the pack. The Tigers took to Gateway Park for the annual Trinity CoEd Championship and put together several strong individual performances to help the team finish second in the overall standings.
Dean led the way and set a new personal record for himself with a time of 14:48.99. His time was good enough to beat everyone else in the field by more than a minute.
Caleb Mason also grabbed a top-10 finish by posting a time of 17:29.81 to take ninth overall in the field of 62 runners.
Grant McCraney (18:15.52) and Brady Mason (18:23.82) finished within eight seconds of each other in 22nd and 23rd overall, respectively. Jacob Patterson rounded out the scoring for the Tigers by finishing 33rd with a time of 19:12.51.
As a team, Tallassee’s average time of 17:38 was tied for the best time among the 14 competing teams.