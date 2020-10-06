Tallassee junior Woodrow Dean continues to set a higher standard for himself with each passing race.
Dean traveled to Fairburn, Georgia, over the weekend to compete in the annual Alexander/Asics Invitational at the Chattahoochee Hills. He set a new personal record by finishing the 5K race in 15:03.87, taking fifth place overall out of 228 competing runners in the varsity boys championship.
Dean’s time not only set a new record for himself but it also got him on the national leaderboards according to MileSplit, a site used to track cross country and track events across the country. His time in Fairburn was just 33 seconds behind the nation’s top time in 2020, ranking him 21st among all high school runners this season.
The performance came on the back of his victory at the Opelika Invitational last weekend. His time of 15:31.50 was enough to win the event by 41 seconds. He helped lead Tallassee to a fifth-place finish among 14 teams in the boys 5K event.
Caleb Mason also helped the Tigers, finishing 27th overall with a time of 18:40.20. Grant McCraney finished 39th while Brady Mason rounded out the top 50 in the field of 143 runners.