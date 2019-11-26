Tallassee's offense got off to a slow start during Tuesday's championship but once the Tigers scored, the defensive intensity was turned up a notch and Tallassee ran away with a 66-29 victory over Elmore County. The Tigers (6-0) did not score for the first three minutes of the game but its full court press led to an 18-2 lead after one quarter and they never looked back.
Jamicah Humphrey, who was named the MVP of the Tallassee Lions Club 2019 Basketball Tournament, led all players with 15 points to go along with a game-high five assists. Humphrey also led the defensive effort, finishing with three steals.
Seven Tallassee players recorded a steal, led by Tavarious Griffin's four swipes. Elmore County turned the ball over eight times in the first six minutes and finish with 25 total turnovers.
Elmore County (2-5) was led by Garrett Allen's eight points while Cole Downey added seven. Payton Stephenson and Cole Boothe were named to the all-tournament team for the Panthers but Tallassee held those two players to just 10 points and eight turnovers in the final.
Humphrey was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Griffin and Sandarius Hughley. Hughley was the only other player to reach double figures in the championship, scoring 12 points and knocking down two 3-pointers.
Elmore County won the battle between the girls teams in the consolation game Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers knocked off Tallassee for the second time this season, winning 40-36 in overtime to secure 3rd place.
Kelley Green led the Panthers with 11 points while Madison Britt added seven points and 10 rebounds. Tallassee's Lindan Oliver scored 13 points, including two free throws late in regulation to tie the game, while Brooke Royster earned all-tournament honors for the Tigers after scoring 12 points.