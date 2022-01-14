The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
A charge that included a regional sweep and a first-round tiebreaker came to an end against a buzzsaw in Gulf Shores for Tallassee wrestling Friday.
The Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A dual meet state playoffs, but the Dolphins swam past them to the semis with a 59-9 victory.
It snapped a 20-match win streak for Tallassee.
“A loss is a loss no matter how big or how little, but I believe the kids — they’ve worked hard all year and I’m not saying losses are good, but you can hopefully make something good out of this,” Tallassee coach John Mask said. “We’ll come back and we’ll learn from it and correct some things and continue to work hard and grow from it.”
1 of 29
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
In the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
Tallassee vs Spanish Fort Wrestling
Jake Arthur
The second round of the AHSAA Class 5A/6A wrestling tournament between the Tallassee Tigers and the Spanish Fort Toros at Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Alabama on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
It was heavyweight Micah Cole who delivered for Tallassee once again in its first dual against Spanish Fort.
Cole entered the final match of the matchup with his team trailing 36-33. The first two tiebreakers for dual meets, pins and wins, were both equal for the two sides but Tallassee had fewer forfeits and thus held the tiebreaker should the dual end 36-36.
A 5-0 decision from Cole was enough to send the Tigers on to the second round.
“We were confident,” Mask said. “Of course, every wrestler and every match we think we’re going to pull it out and win. He was confident, he’s had a great year, I think 15-3 coming into the match.”
Plenty of key performances were needed to deliver Tallassee to that point, of course.
Rutland Phillips wrestled up a weight class at 113 pounds and came through with a pin. The Tigers also added falls to their scoresheet from Brendan Emfinger, Caden Griffith and Christian McCary at 126 pounds, 182 pounds and 160 pounds, respectively.
Unfortunately for Tallassee, its quarterfinal match immediately after wasn’t such a heated affair.
Gulf Shores smoked Benjamin Russell in its own first-round matchup 49-21 and its momentum didn’t slow in the quarters, with Tallassee only picking up two individual victories across the dual.
Those were recorded by Land Bell and John Burnham via pin and decision, respectively.
“They’re well-coached, they have a great team,” Mask said. “With wrestling, you start out neutral, then you can go top or bottom. And pretty much for the night, they were better from top, better from bottom and better from neutral. They pretty much, like in football, won all three phases.”
While it’s been eliminated from the state dual playoffs, Tallassee’s season still rolls on with individual and team championship opportunities awaiting in February. The Tigers return to the mat Thursday in a three-team meet with Holtville and Stanhope Elmore.