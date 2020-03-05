Lapatrick Brown scored on a single by Zach Nichols with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to give Elmore County a 3-2 victory over Marianna (Florida) on Friday night. Nichols led the team with two hits and reached base three times.
Brown drew two of the team’s six walks including one to lead off the sixth before coming around to score the winning run. Landon Maynard and Cole Downey each recorded RBIs with bases loaded walks in the first inning.
Maynard started on the mound and struck out eight over 6 2/3 innings but he struggled with command, walking six and hitting one batter. Nassin Bryan cleaned up a late scoring threat with a strikeout to clinch the win.
SOFTBALL
Elmore County continues offensive tear
Teams have struggled to create offense against Prattville Christian pitcher Landyn McAnnally over the last four years as she has posted a 1.41 ERA in over 500 innings. However, Elmore County did not back down from the challenge as the Panthers recorded their second win over McAnnally this season with an 8-1 road victory Thursday.
Elmore County (9-2) earned a lead with consecutive two-out singles from Ella Watts and Maci Curlee to score three runs in the fourth inning. Watts and Curlee teamed up again in the sixth inning, reaching base on back-to-back plays to push two more runs across the plate with two outs.
Both players finished with a pair of hits with Curlee recording three RBIs and Watts leading the team with two runs scored. Madison Britt finished with three hits, including an RBI double to cap the scoring in the sixth inning.
Aubrey Allen got the start in the circle, allowing just four hits in 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Curlee grabbed a save as she did not allow a hit in the final 3 2/3 frames.