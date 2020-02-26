Elmore County’s baseball team continued its tear to with a trio of victories against Billingsley last weekend. The Panthers opened with a low-scoring win Friday but then the offense took it up a notch for a pair of blowout wins Saturday.
The Panthers (6-0) got another big performance from Landon Maynard on the mound in the first game. Maynard threw a complete game allowing just two hits and striking out 12 to help Elmore County secure a 3-1 win. Maynard also added an RBI single.
Saturday, Elmore County racked up 36 runs on 43 hits across the doubleheader with Billingsley, claiming two five-inning wins.
Payton Stephenson and Zach Nichols each provided four hits in the first game. Stephenson also led the team with four RBIs while Nichols, Zach Jones and Sean Darnell added three apiece to lead the Panthers to a 23-0 win.
In Game 2, Elmore County waited a little bit longer to blow the game open but an eight-run fifth inning helped finish off the 13-0 victory. Darnell scored a team-high three runs and added two more RBIs while Maynard and Brody Ward each knocked in three runs. The Panthers walked eight times while striking out just once as a team.
SOFTBALL
Panthers rack up wins at Lagoon Park
Softball teams from around the state have the goal of reaching Lagoon Park in May but Elmore County got to see some action on those same fields early as the Panthers competed in the Brewbaker Tech Tournament last weekend. Elmore County won its first four games before falling in the semifinals to the hosts.
The Panthers (7-2) took care of Brew Tech, Fayetteville and Lee in pool play, finishing first and advancing to the Gold Bracket on Saturday.
Madison Britt played the hero in the first game of knockout play as her walk-off double to score CJ Thornton gave the Panthers a 4-3 win over Prattville Christian. Britt finished the weekend with a team-high six RBIs despite going just 3 of 11 at the plate.
Emma Brown led Elmore County with six hits and finished with a team-high 1.477 on-base plus slugging percentage while also stealing two bases. Kelley Green led the Panthers with six runs scored.
Aubrey Allen led the efforts in the circle, throwing 11 2/3 innings and grabbing two wins. She allowed just three earned runs and struck out 16 without giving out a walk.
SOCCER
ECHS grabs two sweeps to start section play
After the rain pushed back the start of Class 4A Section 4 play, Elmore County finally hit the soccer field last to compete against a pair of section opponents and the Panthers came out on top in all four games.
The girls team (4-1-1) started with an 8-0 win over Valley on Friday night as Raney Jones recorded a hat trick. Olivia Mitchell, Kendall Downey and Mirriam Foster all got on the scoresheet in the victory.
The Panthers kept their momentum rolling into Saturday when they hosted Beauregard as the girls claimed another big win, 7-1. Mitchell scored four goals while Foster added two more and Jones scored one.
The boys team (5-0-2) had closer competition but it still eased to a pair of wins to jump on top of the section standings.
The Panthers got two goals from Jordan McNeil to defeat Valley 4-2. Alex Simmons grabbed a goal and added two assists.
Elmore County made things easier Saturday as it ran away with an 8-2 win against Beauregard. McNeil recorded a hat trick while Reid Swicord grabbed two goals and an assist. Simmons had three more assists to go along with a goal. Brandon Aguilar and Brooks Weldon each scored their first career goal.