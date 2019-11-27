The Elmore County basketball teams continued their home stand Thursday and Friday by hosting Thorsby and Notasulga, respectively.
After being swept by Dadeville on Monday, the Panthers were hoping to respond with some victories to get back on the right foot before the Thanksgiving break.
The girls team answered the call, grabbing victories in both games to improve to 4-1.
In the first game, the Panthers used a balanced attack on offense and a stout defensive effort to knock off Thorsby, 37-30. CJ Thornton led Elmore County with eight steals as the team recorded 15 total to make up for a poor shooting effort on the offensive side.
Madison Britt and CK Bolton still recorded 10 points each while Thornton added six points and Tameria Benson scored four. Kelley Green led the team with 10 rebounds.
Bolton led the way Friday night, scoring 15 points to lead the Panthers to a 42-33 victory against Notasulga. Elmore County had to overcome 23 percent shooting from the field and 26 turnovers.
The boys team could not muster up a victory in either game.
After falling behind early to Thorsby, the Panthers (1-4) tried to stage a comeback led by 13 second-half points by Payton Stephenson but they fell just short, losing 35-33.
Stephenson finished with a game-high 17 points which included making three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
Elmore County capped off the week with a 44-28 loss to Notasulga.
WRESTLING
The long-awaited season opener for the Elmore County wrestling team took place Thursday night as the Panthers recorded four pins on their way to a 54-30 win over Shelby County.
Kirkland Clark started the night with a pin at 106 pounds while Cory Bullard earned a forfeit win at 113. Matthew Thornton added another pin at 120 to help the Panthers jump out to an 18-0 lead.
Shelby County started to battle back but Elmore County’s Stone Svencer kept the lead intact with a pin over Lloyd Harrison at 138. The Panthers took advantage of five total forfeits by Shelby County as they never let go of their lead. Solon Lee added the final pin of the night for Elmore County at 170.