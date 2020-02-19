After a disappointing weekend at sectionals, the Elmore County wrestling team was still hoping for the best from its five wrestlers at the AHSAA Class 1A-5A Wrestling Championships in Huntsville last weekend. The Panthers walked away with just one individual medal but all five won at least one bout.
“I’d like to have more than one medal but everyone came away with at least one match,” ECHS coach Jared Jones said. “They wrestled really well. We had some chances to win so I’m pleased with it and the good thing all of them are coming back.”
Matt Brown had his sights set on an improved finish after taking sixth last season. He grabbed three wins at 220 pounds to finish fourth.
“He wanted the top three but he still made up two places,” Jones said. “I don’t know exactly how long it has been but that’s the first one Elmore County has had in the semifinals in a long time. He’s really close to being in the top two.”
Stone Svencer was the only other Panther to have experience at state but he finished winless last year so he was hoping for improved performances. Despite not getting a medal, Svencer still earned two pins at 126, including one against a wrestler he lost to 16-2 last season, before being eliminated one win shy of a medal match.
JW Clement (182 pounds) and Ramon Lozada (106) also both finished one match away from the medal round, grabbing two victories each.
“On the way back, they all talked about the experience they gained and how it can help them,” Jones said. “Everyone is excited about the possibilities for next season so I just hope that lasts into the offseason. It’s motivation to keep improving.”
Stanhope Elmore took a school-record eight wrestlers to Huntsville and came away with three medals.
Jeremiah Cherry Daniel capped off his career with a pin against Robertdale’s Jordan Mcglothen in the first period of the fifth-place bout at 160 pounds. Cherry Daniel grabbed four wins over the weekend to improve his record to 37-10.
Connor Russo also finished his weekend with a win to claim fifth at 145 pounds. Russo battled to four decision victories including a 6-5 win over Oxford’s Kendrick Young in the medal round.
Ethan McCord bounced back from a one-point loss in the consolation semifinals with a 6-3 decision win over Hueytown’s Mykel Evans to grab fifth at 132.
Adrian Laskey needed just one more win to get into the medal round at 152 but he was pinned in his final match by Fort Payne’s Dawson Williams. Gabe Taunton also finished one victory shy of a medal, dropping his final match of the season by a 9-4 decision at 170.
Holtville was represented by Ethan Headley who finished his season with a 24-11 record. Headley grabbed a 4-2 decision over Southside’s Kale Venn but was pinned twice at 138 to be eliminated.