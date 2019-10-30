For the last three years, Tallassee has made easy work of its longest-running rival but Elmore County is hoping to see that streak end this season. The Panthers are traveling to Tallassee on Friday night to flip the script after losing the last three meetings by an average of 26.3 points.
“It’s a big game and a big rivalry,” ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said. “We haven’t won one of these since 2015. These (seniors) haven’t seen a win against Tallassee so far. They have a chance to go out on a high note. This will be a tough test of course; Tallassee is really good but it would be great to go out on a win.”
Elmore County (2-7) has now missed the postseason for the eighth consecutive season, its longest drought since the AHSAA established the playoff format. However, Cantrell admitted getting a win this week would ease the pain of missing out on the playoffs in his second season in Eclectic.
Tallassee (4-4) has never won fewer than five games during coach Mike Battles’ eight-year tenure. Friday’s game will be Senior Night for Tallassee and Battles said this week is not going to be about the other players stepping up for them but about the seniors leading the rest of the team on the field.
“I always tell our seniors that it’s not about the juniors, sophomores and freshmen trying to send them off on the right note,” Battles said. “It’s all about the seniors because those younger guys will go just as hard as they do. That’s what we preach to our seniors.”
Tallassee will have to deal with Elmore County’s strong rushing attack as the Panthers work out of the wing-T formation. Running backs Keshawn Benson and Lapatrick Brown are expected to carry the load for the Panthers but Battles said the Tigers cannot focus in on one player to slow down that type of offense.
“We just prepare the way we always do,” Battles said. “We are a reading defensive front. We know (Benson) can run the ball and (Brown) has some speed from the fullback spot. You have to really focus and read your keys to play disciplined football. If you do that, you’re going to be in position to make the tackle.”
Battles used to coach the wing-T offense during his years at Oak Grove so he is very familiar with the style of play even though it is more unique these days. The Tigers have already seen that style of offense this year when they defeated Rehobeth 21-6.
“That really helped us in our preparation,” Battles said. “It’s based off double teams and blocking angles. We’re going to see run, run, run, run and then a play-action pass so you have to be really aware of where everyone is lined up. They will try to get you out of position so you have to be on your toes.”
Tallassee’s offense may not line up the same way but it does put a heavy emphasis on the running game as well. Cantrell said the Tigers do a good job of running the ball out of a variety of sets and formations and it makes everything more difficult to defend.
Leading the way for the Tiger offense is Tavarious Griffin who is coming off his best offensive game of the season. While Tallassee may not be focused on a one-man show for the Panthers, Cantrell admitted his defense has to be aware of where Griffin is at all times.
“He’s a really good football player,” Cantrell said. “He does a lot of things for them and he does it all very well. He carries the ball out of every formation so he’s a threat and we have to account for him and find ways to line up against him.”
PREDICTION: Tallassee 28, Elmore County 14