Tallassee took a step outside region play into a matchup with Pike Road for the first time at the Patriots’ new stadium.
Pike Road's laser show on the field was just as impressive as the field’s LED light display which covered it.
Pike Road, ranked No.7 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll, scored on eight of its nine possessions and cruised to a 55-0 win at home over Tallassee to remain unbeaten.
Tallassee (1-4) was held to just 50 total yards and crossed midfield just once. Tiger running backs Jalyn Daniels and Marciano Smith combined for 35 rushing yards on 22 carries. Tyler Ellis completed four passes and was sacked twice.
The Tigers punted seven times, lost a fumble and had a turnover on downs.
“We did some good things, but (Pike Road is) a dominant football team,” Tallassee head coach Mike Battles said. “We had a tough time, and we couldn’t move them up front. We’ve got to look at the film. We’ve left some big plays out there.”
The bright offensive stars of the Patriots (6-0) got going early after having its game last week against Rehoboth canceled. Pike Road outgained Tallassee 390-14 in the first half.
Patriots quarterback Iverson Hooks threw three first-quarter touchdowns to Blake Durham, from 32, 5 and 61 yards, respectively, for a 21-0 lead which ballooned to 35-0 by halftime.
Quinshon Judkins scored from 54 yards out and Hooks completed his fourth touchdown pass, a 40-yard strike to Harrison Wallace, to end the scoring in the first half.
Griffin Robinson scored on a 31-yard touchdown reception from Hooks and an 8-yard touchdown run. Zack Jones capped off the night with another 8-yard scoring run.
“Our guys came out ready to play,” Pike Road head coach Patrick Browning said. “The outside expectations are rising, but it’s been a standard for us. We challenged them to play a complete game, and our defense played very well (Friday night).”
Hooks completed 11 of 15 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns. Durham caught four passes for 119 yards. Judkins rushed for 98 yards on eight carries. Wallace caught two passes for 52 yards.
Pike Road is averaging 54.3 points in its four on-field contests.
Tallassee’s only defensive stop came on an interception by linebacker Zavion Carr, who also finished with five tackles.
Pike Road’s defense was led by Jaylan Jarrett, who had eight tackles and two sacks.
Tallassee returns home for another region battle with longtime nemesis Beauregard. The stretch run towards the playoffs begins for the Tigers, who are 1-1 in region play with games against Talladega, Beauregard, Holtville and ASWA Class 5A No. 1 Clay Central also left on the schedule.
“We’ve played hard, but I don’t think we’ve played really good football at times,” Battles said. “We haven’t gotten things together for whatever reason. We’ve played five tough opponents to start, so hopefully we’ll get it back.”